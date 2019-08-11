Shah Rukh Khan dismisses rumours of Money Heist Hindi remake but says he wants to star in an action film

Shah Rukh Khan, who was the chief guest at this year's edition of Indian Film Festival of Melbourne (IFFM), opened up about his future projects in an interview with Rajeev Masand. The actor was last seen in Aanand L Rai's Zero alongside Katrina Kaif and Anushka Sharma. However, the film was declared a box office dud. Since then, he has not announced a new project.

"I don’t even have a film, I was doing one but it fell out. Normally, I have my next film lined up while am doing one. This time I don’t have any film. I have not signed any film yet but I have been hearing a lot of stories, not just for me but for production as well. I don’t know….I want to do an action film, I want to do a fun film," the actor said when asked about the kind of stories he is looking out for.

It was recently reported that his production banner Red Chillies Entertainment had bought the rights to the hit Spanish series La Casa de Papel aka Money Heist and planned to adapt it into a Hindi feature film. The actor said that reports around the Money Heist remake were rumours.

The actor is currently producing three projects for Netflix, which are Bard of Blood with Emraan Hashmi, the zombie show Betaal, as well as Class of 83, starring Bobby Deol. In the interview, he said that he was working on another series for Netflix.

Calling himself a "television actor," Shah Rukh said that he is open to being a part of a Netflix show or film but he has not been offered any yet. He added that the platform made no difference to him.

Shah Rukh was recently awarded an Honorary Degree, Doctor of Letters (honoris causa) by La Trobe University, in recognition of his wide-ranging humanitarian work, including establishing the Meer Foundation to support and empower women who have survived acid attacks in India.

Watch the interview here.



