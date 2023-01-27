Shah Rukh Khan, Deepika Padukone and John Abraham starrer Pathaan is on a rampage mode not only in India but across the globe. After emerging the biggest non-holiday opener, the spy-actioner witnessed a record-breaking growth on the national holiday of Republic Day and became the first Bollywood film to earn over Rs 70 crore in a single day.

In just two days, the film has crossed the Rs 235 crore mark (gross) at the global box office thus showing the superstardom of Shah Rukh Khan across the globe. While the film has shattered several records on Wednesday and Thursday, it will be interesting to see how the film fares till its extended first weekend.

Apart from fans and critics, Pathaan also garnered appreciation from celebs like Hrithik Roshan, Neha Dhupia, Mouni Roy, Atlee, Ayushmann Khurrana and others.

What a trip. Incredible vision , some never seen before visuals, tight screenplay, amazing music, surprises and twists all the way thru. Sid you have done it again, Adi your courage astounds me. Congrats Shahrukh, Deepika, John n the entire team. #pathaan 👊 — Hrithik Roshan (@iHrithik) January 26, 2023

#Pathan pure stylish entertainer with awestruck actions @iamsrk sir it was treat to watch you in full on action❤️ @deepikapadukone was stunning, #johnabharam was lethal #Sid bro ur inspiring great work loved it #AdityaChopra kudos sir congratulations on the blockbuster 👌 — atlee (@Atlee_dir) January 25, 2023

Congratulations @iamsrk @deepikapadukone on the blockbuster opening for #Pathaan – just incredible. Welcome back to the movies everyone ! 🍿❤️😍💫💫💫💫 — Masaba (@MasabaG) January 26, 2023

Pathaan is part of Aditya Chopra’s ambitious spy universe and also features Ashutosh Rana and Dimple Kapadia in prominent roles. It is directed by Siddharth Anand, who previously helmed films like War, Bang Bang, Bachna Ae Haseeno, Anjaana Anjaani and others.

