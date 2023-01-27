Entertainment

Shah Rukh Khan-Deepika Padukone-John Abraham's Pathaan emerges a record-breaking film at the box office

Pathaan is setting new benchmarks at the global box office.

Ganesh Aaglave January 27, 2023 14:39:51 IST
Shah Rukh Khan-Deepika Padukone-John Abraham's Pathaan emerges a record-breaking film at the box office

Shah Rukh Khan, Deepika Padukone and John Abraham starrer Pathaan is on a rampage mode not only in India but across the globe. After emerging the biggest non-holiday opener, the spy-actioner witnessed a record-breaking growth on the national holiday of Republic Day and became the first Bollywood film to earn over Rs 70 crore in a single day.

In just two days, the film has crossed the Rs 235 crore mark (gross) at the global box office thus showing the superstardom of Shah Rukh Khan across the globe. While the film has shattered several records on Wednesday and Thursday, it will be interesting to see how the film fares till its extended first weekend.

Apart from fans and critics, Pathaan also garnered appreciation from celebs like Hrithik Roshan, Neha Dhupia, Mouni Roy, Atlee, Ayushmann Khurrana and others.

Pathaan is part of Aditya Chopra’s ambitious spy universe and also features Ashutosh Rana and Dimple Kapadia in prominent roles. It is directed by Siddharth Anand, who previously helmed films like War, Bang Bang, Bachna Ae Haseeno, Anjaana Anjaani and others.

Read all the Latest NewsTrending NewsCricket NewsBollywood NewsIndia News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on FacebookTwitter and Instagram.

Updated Date: January 27, 2023 14:39:51 IST

TAGS:

also read

Pathaan not only reinforces Shah Rukh Khan’s superstardom, it is knockout-senseless entertaining
Entertainment

Pathaan not only reinforces Shah Rukh Khan’s superstardom, it is knockout-senseless entertaining

Pathaan is a richly referential rollercoaster ride. Archvillain John Abraham playing Gym…sorry Jim and Shah Rukh as Pathaan (that’s all he called) play against one another with sparkling bonhomie.

Pathaan movie review: Shah Rukh Khan zips around a slick, addictive version of the Akshay Kumar universe
Entertainment

Pathaan movie review: Shah Rukh Khan zips around a slick, addictive version of the Akshay Kumar universe

Pathaan is so much fun when it’s being fun – especially with a smashing Salman Khan cameo – that it is tempting to overlook its play-it-safe politics.

Pathaan: Decoding the humongous success of Shah Rukh Khan-Deepika Padukone starrer at the box office
Entertainment

Pathaan: Decoding the humongous success of Shah Rukh Khan-Deepika Padukone starrer at the box office

Shah Rukh Khan's Pathaan has turned out to be a blockbuster at the global box office.