Seema Pahwa to debut as director with film starring Naseeruddin Shah, Konkona Sen, Manoj Pahwa

Seema Pahwa, who was seen in Bareilly Ki Barfi and Shubh Mangal Savdhaan, is now preparing for her debut as a director with a family drama titled Pind Daan. As reported by Mumbai Mirror, she confirmed the news but chose not to spill any beans about her upcoming project —“Yes I’m directing a film but I’m still finalising details so, I cannot speak about it yet.”

According to a source involved with the film, Seema will be seen in front of the camera as well. Her new venture is speculated to star Naseeruddin Shah, Konkona Sen Sharma, Vikrant Massey, Vinay Pathak and Parambrata Chatterjee. Manoj Pahwa, her husband, has also been roped in for an important role.

The source added the fact that Seema had been chalking the plan around the new movie for months and she has worked in the capacity of a director for plays in the past. The crew will start shooting in November based out of Lucknow and then Mumbai.

Before entering the film industry, Seema Pahwa cemented her position on the small screen with her character named Badki in the Doordarshan programme Hum Log and worked as a theatre artist with the Delhi-based theatre group Sambhav.

Updated Date: Aug 02, 2018 16:49 PM