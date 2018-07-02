You are here:

Mulk: Rajat Kapoor, Manoj Pahwa swapped roles in Anubhav Sinha's upcoming courtroom drama

FP Staff

Jul,02 2018 11:38:49 IST

Mumbai: Actors Manoj Pahwa and Rajat Kapoor swapped one another's roles for Anubhav Sinha's courtroom drama Mulk.

Rajat Kapoor (left) and Manoj Pahwa (right) swapped roles for Mulk. Facebook/@ShortDurationMoviesofficial

While Rajat was to initially essay Rishi Kapoor's younger brother in the film, Manoj was to play a tough police officer.

Sinha said in a statement: "I always wanted Manoj Pahwa and Rajat Kapoor in the primary cast for Mulk. While I had envisaged a different role for both of them in the film, it was only when they came in together on sets after the recce did I realise that they were both meant to play different roles.

"They were both pretty quick in adapting to a new role."

The teaser of the film shows Rishi Kapoor playing a character called Murad Ali Mohammed, accused of treason. Actress Taapsee Pannu plays his defence lawyer Aarti Mohammed.

Tapsee Pannu in a still from the Mulk teaser. Youtube

The film is based on a series of true events and is slated to hit the screens on 3 August.

Rishi is happy about working with Rajat and tweeted on 30 June,

Presented by Kamal Mukut and Soham Rockstar Entertainment, a Benaras Media Works production, the film is produced by Sinha and Deepak Mukut. The film also features Prateik Babbar, Ashutosh Rana and Neena Gupta.

(With inputs from Indo-Asian News Service)

Updated Date: Jul 02, 2018 11:38 AM

