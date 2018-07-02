Mulk: Rajat Kapoor, Manoj Pahwa swapped roles in Anubhav Sinha's upcoming courtroom drama

Mumbai: Actors Manoj Pahwa and Rajat Kapoor swapped one another's roles for Anubhav Sinha's courtroom drama Mulk.

While Rajat was to initially essay Rishi Kapoor's younger brother in the film, Manoj was to play a tough police officer.

Sinha said in a statement: "I always wanted Manoj Pahwa and Rajat Kapoor in the primary cast for Mulk. While I had envisaged a different role for both of them in the film, it was only when they came in together on sets after the recce did I realise that they were both meant to play different roles.

"They were both pretty quick in adapting to a new role."

The teaser of the film shows Rishi Kapoor playing a character called Murad Ali Mohammed, accused of treason. Actress Taapsee Pannu plays his defence lawyer Aarti Mohammed.

The film is based on a series of true events and is slated to hit the screens on 3 August.

Rishi is happy about working with Rajat and tweeted on 30 June,

Though we have worked in just two films, a lovely co actor and poker player,Rajat Kapoor. The only irritant about him is he is a teetotaler,unlike me,and doesn’t carry a mobile. An under used actor waiting to burst. Go man go! See you at “MULK” pic.twitter.com/RnzpGxxOBQ — Rishi Kapoor (@chintskap) June 30, 2018

Presented by Kamal Mukut and Soham Rockstar Entertainment, a Benaras Media Works production, the film is produced by Sinha and Deepak Mukut. The film also features Prateik Babbar, Ashutosh Rana and Neena Gupta.

(With inputs from Indo-Asian News Service)

Updated Date: Jul 02, 2018 11:38 AM