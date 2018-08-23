Second sexual assault allegation against Kevin Spacey under review by Los Angeles prosecutors

Los Angeles County prosecutors are investigating allegations of a 2016 sexual assault by Kevin Spacey for possible criminal charges. Spokesman Greg Risling on 23 August said that a district attorney's task force on sexual misconduct had received the case.

Sheriff's spokeswoman Nicole Nishida said detectives in the department's Malibu-area station started the investigation in May. Nishida says the allegations stem from an October 2016 incident.

It's the second Spacey case the task force is considering. The first dates to 1992 and could prove impossible to prosecute because of statutes of limitations. Spacey's spokeswoman Laura Johnson did not immediately respond to an email seeking comment.

The Academy Award-winning actor has lost several roles since he was first publicly accused of sexual misconduct in October.

It was earlier reported that the actor was booted out from the final season of Netflix's political drama series House of Cards and the streaming giant also dropped a Gore Vidal biopic starring him. Sony Pictures and director Ridley Scott choose to reshoot large portions of Spacey's role in All the Money in the World with Christopher Plummer instead.

Spacey is also under investigation in six cases in London. His newest release Billionaire Boys Club, which was made before the allegations of sexual assault surfaced against him, was a box-office failure, earning a mere $126 on its opening day.

(With inputs from The Associated Press)

Updated Date: Aug 23, 2018 14:43 PM