SC lifts stay on release of Rajinikanth's Kaala; Pa Ranjith film will hit screens as scheduled on 7 June

The Supreme Court of India, on 6 June, refused to stall the release of Rajinikanth's upcoming film Kaala. The film is now slated to release on 7 June.

The Karnataka High Court on 5 June asked the state government to provide security to theatres wanting to screen Kaala in Tamil and other versions from 7 June, as reported earlier. On 6 June, there were reports of fringe groups protesting against the release of Kaala in Karnataka.

Kaala producer K Dhanush and his wife Aishwarya had filed a petition on 5 June in the Karnataka High Court seeking directions from the state government and Karnataka Film Chamber of Commerce (KFCC) for smooth release of the film.

"CBFC has issued a certification under Section 5B of the Cinematograph Act, 1952, for the release of Kaala after following due process and adhering to all guidelines. After receiving such a certificate, it is the fundamental right of the petitioner under Article 19(1) of the Constitution to exhibit the film," the petitioners had submitted.

Rajinikanth also appealed to the Kannadigas to let the film get a smooth theatrical release. He said, "To our Kannada brothers, I appeal to you, I have done no wrong. So for those who want to watch the film, please do not disrupt it. I humbly appeal to you to not trouble the film goers."

(With inputs from agencies)

Updated Date: Jun 06, 2018 12:13 PM