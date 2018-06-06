Kaala: Karnataka CM HD Kumaraswamy advises makers of Rajinikanth's film to defer release amid Cauvery row

The Karnataka High Court on Tuesday asked the state government to provide security to theatres wanting to screen superstar Rajinikanth's Kaala in Tamil and other versions from Thursday.

However, Karnataka Chief Minister HD Kumaraswamy said it was not advisable to screen the film in view of the prevailing public sentiment against Rajinikanth's views on the sensitive issue of Cauvery.

“It is the government’s duty to respect the high court’s orders. However, in my personal opinion, as a Kannadiga, in such situation where there is opposition, it is ideal if they will not release the movie,” Kumaraswamy told reporters.

"I am also a film distributor and producer. Even if they release the movie, it will not be useful to them financially. After there is a solution to this (Cauvery) water issue, then they can release anytime", he added.

Justice G Narendar's interim order came on a petition filed on Monday by the film's producer Dhanush and his wife Aishwarya, seeking its direction for police protection to exhibitors from pro-Kannada activists, who opposed the film's screening to protest the megastar's recent remarks on the sharing of the Cauvery river water between Karnataka and Tamil Nadu.

The petition referred to the 30 May statement by KFCC President Sa Ra Govindu that a decision was taken to not distribute or screen Kaala in the state in protest against Rajinikanth's views on the Cauvery dispute, asking Karnataka to comply with the Supreme Court's order on releasing the river water to Tamil Nadu.

The 67-year-old superstar hails from Bengaluru where he was a conductor in the state-run public transport service in the city. He has also acted in many Kannada movies.

