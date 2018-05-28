Kaala trailer: Rajinikanth plays a charming, colourful local don; Nana Patekar, Huma Qureshi's characters revealed

In the trailer of Kaala, released this evening by Dhanush via Wunderbar studios, the action and drama picks up pace — from the teaser released on 2 March earlier this year.

Rajinikanth gives us additional glimpses into his character Karikaalan aka Kaala, and he's a charmer. Nana Patekar plays a politician on a mission as he's at logger heads with our hero. For Nana Patekar, Kaala is the Raavan and for the one headed Raavan his community is everything. We further witness Rajini as a local don of sorts who instigates his people to join him in this mission to save their community.

While the various events in the trailer unfold, we also witness more of Huma Qureshi and Easwari Rao's characters. Superstar Rajinikanth seems to be in his element, with whistle worthy lines and that Thalaiva swagger. Bonus: he is also playing his age. We are only told so much about Huma Qureshi's character — she seems to be a social worker, who Kaala falls for. We don't know how all the characters are connected together, apart from the fact that they live close to each other in Mumbai. Nana Patekar is a natural at power politics and Karikaalan is evidently a people's man and would go any length to protect their interests.

The trailer definitely increases curiosity and gives a boost to the buzz around the upcoming Tamil release.

Santosh Narayan's experimental yet roaring compositions for Kaala come to life in this teaser as Rajini does his trademark walk and throws punch lines, but subtler — this time around.

Releasing on 7 June, Kaala, directed by Pa Ranjith, has arrived after all.

Watch the trailer here:

Updated Date: May 28, 2018 21:24 PM