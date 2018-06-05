You are here:
Makers of Rajinikanth-starrer Kaala move Karnataka High Court after KFCC ruled against film's distribution

India PTI Jun 05, 2018 10:49:49 IST

Bengaluru: Kaala producer K Dhanush and his wife Aishwarya have filed a petition in the Karnataka High Court seeking directions to the state government and Karnataka Film Chamber of Commerce (KFCC) for smooth release of the film.

Kaala is scheduled to be released worldwide on 7 June but KFCC had said the film would neither be distributed nor screened in the state.

File image of Rajinikanth. PTI

In the plea, Dhanush, who is Rajinikanth's son-in-law, submitted that it is the fundamental right of the petitioners under the Constitution to exhibit the film.

"CBFC has issued a certification under Section 5B of the Cinematograph Act, 1952, for the release of 'Kaala' after following due process and adhering to all guidelines. After receiving such a certificate, it is the fundamental right of the petitioner under Article 19(1) of the Constitution to exhibit the film," the petitioners submitted.

The petitioners also have sought security at theatres and for movie-goers, directors, producers and cast associated with 'Kaala' in Karnataka.

They have made the government, home department, state police chief, Bengaluru city police commissioner, Central Board of Film Certification and KFCC as respondents in their plea.

The petitioners stated that KFCC took a decision to neither distribute nor screen 'Kaala' in Karnataka following Rajinikanth's alleged views on the Cauvery dispute, demanding release of water to Tamil Nadu as per Supreme Court direction.

The petitioners also said KFCC President Sa Ra Govindu on 30 May had issued a press statement saying the film will neither be distributed nor screened anywhere in Karnataka.

They also said the several pro-Kannada organisations had made representations to Chief Minister HD Kumaraswamy requesting a ban on 'Kaala.' The petition is likely to come up for hearing on Tuesday.

Meanwhile, controversial actor Prakash Raj has questioned the ban on Kaala in Karnataka. "What's film #kaala got to do with Kaveri issue..? why is film fraternity targeted always..?Will Jds/congress government let fringe elements take law into their hands... like bjp did with #Padmavat.. or ..will you step in to assure common man.. his right for choice. #justasking..," tweeted the multi-lingual actor.

In a statement, Raj said, "Who are these people to decide what most Kannadigas want or don't want? What about the distributors, investors and theatre owners and the thousands of those whose lives depend on them? And what about the lakhs and lakhs of cinema lovers because of whom, all these people earn a living?"


Updated Date: Jun 05, 2018 10:49 AM

