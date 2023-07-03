After Vicky Kaushal-Sara Ali Khan’s Zara Hatke Zara Bachke, another mid-budget movie has found the audience at the box office in the form of Kartik Aaryan and Kiara Advani’s Satyaprem Ki Katha.

After registering good numbers on its first day (Bakri Eid holiday), it held well on Friday and registered commendable growth on Saturday and Sunday. The film earned around Rs 38 crore in its extended opening weekend with positive word-of-mouth benefiting the romantic drama.

After registering great numbers in its first four days, it is crucial for Satyaprem Ki Katha to remain steady on the weekdays. Since there are no big releases in the coming week, SPKK will retain its maximum screens.

Satyaprem Ki Katha also marks a massive collaboration between NGE and Namah Pictures. Interestingly, Sajid Nadiadwala and Shareen Mantri Kedia with Kishor Arora & director Sameer Vidwans won a National Award for their respective feature films.

On the work front, Kartik Aaryan has interesting films in the pipeline like Aashiqui 3, Captain India, and Kabir Khan’s untitled next among a few other unannounced ones. On the other hand, Kiara Advani is said to be part of Hrithik Roshan and Jr NTR starrer War 2, which will be directed by Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani and Brahmastra helmer Ayan Mukerji. She also has maverick director Shankar’s pan-India biggie Game Changer costarring Ram Charan under her kitty.

