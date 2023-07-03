Satyaprem Ki Katha box office: Kartik Aaryan-Kiara Advani's romantic drama enjoys great extended opening weekend
Satyaprem Ki Katha is directed by Sameer Vidwans. The film marks the second collaboration between Kartik Aaryan & Kiara Advani after Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2
After Vicky Kaushal-Sara Ali Khan’s Zara Hatke Zara Bachke, another mid-budget movie has found the audience at the box office in the form of Kartik Aaryan and Kiara Advani’s Satyaprem Ki Katha.
After registering good numbers on its first day (Bakri Eid holiday), it held well on Friday and registered commendable growth on Saturday and Sunday. The film earned around Rs 38 crore in its extended opening weekend with positive word-of-mouth benefiting the romantic drama.
When the audience gives us a standing ovation, that’s when you realise magic has been created ❤️
A moment to cherish forever
All I want to say is Thank You from the entire team of #SatyapremKiKatha pic.twitter.com/A2JUdEHhSg
Related Articles
— Kiara Advani (@advani_kiara) July 2, 2023
After registering great numbers in its first four days, it is crucial for Satyaprem Ki Katha to remain steady on the weekdays. Since there are no big releases in the coming week, SPKK will retain its maximum screens.
View this post on Instagram
Satyaprem Ki Katha also marks a massive collaboration between NGE and Namah Pictures. Interestingly, Sajid Nadiadwala and Shareen Mantri Kedia with Kishor Arora & director Sameer Vidwans won a National Award for their respective feature films.
On the work front, Kartik Aaryan has interesting films in the pipeline like Aashiqui 3, Captain India, and Kabir Khan’s untitled next among a few other unannounced ones. On the other hand, Kiara Advani is said to be part of Hrithik Roshan and Jr NTR starrer War 2, which will be directed by Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani and Brahmastra helmer Ayan Mukerji. She also has maverick director Shankar’s pan-India biggie Game Changer costarring Ram Charan under her kitty.
Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News, India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.
also read
Between The Flash and Adipurush bad CGI and VFX increasingly seems like the rule rather than the exception
Both Adipurush and The Flash, made on incomparable budgets offered numbingly clear evidence of how CGI, once a revered technology, may globally be tanking.
Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny's box office? A lukewarm $60 million debut in North America
The film made its splashy premiere at the Cannes Film Festival in May, with a fitting celebration of Ford, who has said this was his last time playing the character.
Adipurush: 5 records created by Prabhas-Saif Ali Khan-Kriti Sanon starrer in its opening weekend at the box office
Prabhas, Saif Ali Khan and Kriti Sanon's Adipurush is directed by Om Raut