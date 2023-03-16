Renowned filmmaker Ram Gopal Varma received his Bachelor of Technology (BTech) degree, almost 37 years after graduating from college. Taking to Twitter, Varma shared a picture of his degree and expressed his thrill and gratitude over receiving the certificate. According to the post, the filmmaker pursued BTech from the Acharya Nagarjuna University in Andhra Pradesh and passed out in the year 1985. “Super thrilled to receive my B tech degree today 37 years after I passed, which I never took it in 1985 since I wasn’t interested in practicing civil engineering..Thank you #AcharyaNagarjunaUniversity. Mmmmmmuuaahh,” he wrote.

Super thrilled to receive my B tech degree today 37 years after I passed , which I never took it in 1985 since I wasn’t interested in practicing civil engineering..Thank you #AcharyaNagarjunaUniversity 😘😘😘Mmmmmmuuaahh 😍😍😍 pic.twitter.com/qcmkZ9cWWb — Ram Gopal Varma (@RGVzoomin) March 15, 2023

The civil engineering BTech degree also mentions that the filmmaker passed with a second-class division. Meanwhile, Varma also shared a couple of pictures with the staff members and professors of his college. While a few pictures show him interacting with the audience, a picture also shows the filmmaker being facilitated by the staff.

“The uneducated me with the highly educated professors of Acharya Nagarjuna University,” he wrote while sharing a picture with the professors.

The uneducated me with the highly educated professors of Acharya Nagarjuna University pic.twitter.com/FWZk90gZDr — Ram Gopal Varma (@RGVzoomin) March 15, 2023

“Prof.Rajashekar garu..I usually feel horrible to be honoured.. But this time I truly felt honoured to be with such honourable people on such an honour filled occasion,” he wrote in another tweet.

Was trying to spoil the #AcharyaNagarjunaUniversity Students and Scholars 😎, but they spoiled me 😢😢😢 pic.twitter.com/DJZLjyNCJC — Ram Gopal Varma (@RGVzoomin) March 15, 2023

Uploaded on Wednesday, the tweet has amassed over 1 million views on Twitter along with thousands of likes and comments by his fans. Taking to the comment section, social media users congratulated the filmmaker. A user wrote, “Civil engineering! That’s the reason you used locations like – under construction buildings/structures in some of your earlier movies”, while another wrote, “Ohhh woww this is unbelievable and Awsome ….. Congratulations Engineer Ramu garu…. I feeling so nice to see this.”

“Super congrats,” a user commented.

On the work front, RGV who made his debut in 1989 with the Telugu film Siva is known for directing films like Satya, Sarkar, Sarkar Raj, Rangeela, and Nishabd, among others.

