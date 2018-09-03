Satellite Shankar, starring Sooraj Pancholi, goes on floors; film will be shot across 10 Indian states

Satellite Shankar, starring Sooraj Pancholi, started shooting on 3 September. The actor took to his official Instagram account to announce the beginning of the shoot.

Produced by Bhushan Kumar, Krishan Kumar, T-Series and Cine 1 Studios, Murad Khetani and Ashwin Varde, Satellite Shankar revolves around the adventures of a soldier and how he discovers India and in return how the country discovers him.

As per reports in bollyinside.com, Shankar is being described as a person with incredible memory and the ability to connect instantly. Actress Rhea Chakraborty, who had also featured in the 2017 comedy thriller Bank Chor, is reportedly being considered to feature in a pivotal role. However, the report adds, that if Rhea is indeed finalised for the film, she will not be portraying the role of Pancholi's love interest. That particular role would be played by another actress who the makers have not yet finalised yet.

Directed by Irfan Kamal, the film is going to be shot across 10 states of India, since it depicts the journey of soldiers from northern sections in the country to the southern most tip of India. The filming for the project will include a 60-day schedule in Kashmir.

On the work front, Pancholi will also feature in Time To Dance, scripted by Remo D'Souza. Debutante Isabelle Kaif, Katrina Kaif's sister, will be featuring opposite Pancholi in Time To Dance.

Updated Date: Sep 03, 2018 14:18 PM