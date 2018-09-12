Saroj Khan to reportedly choreograph song in Manikarnika featuring Kangana Ranaut, Jisshu Sengupta

Following the news of Kangana Ranaut's Manikarnika: The Queen of Jhansi undergoing a major reshoot, resulting in a budget hike of Rs 70 crores, it is being reported that Saroj Khan will be choreographing a classical song with the actress and Jisshu Sengupta.

A source close to the development informed Mumbai Mirror that a special song, hinting at the developing romance between Ranaut and Sengupta's characters, will be choreographed by Khan, who was brought on board recently.

It had been earlier reported that Kangana Ranaut had taken over the reins to complete Manikarnika after director Krish became busy with the NTR biopic.

Following this, Sonu Sood, who was playing the role of Sadashiv Narayan Rao in the film, exited the film citing unavailability of dates after being summoned for the patchwork.

He was subsequently replaced by Zeeshan Ayyub who will be shooting with Swati Semwal for the scenes including Sadashiv and his wife.

While Kangana is reportedly shooting the climax scenes of Manikarnika with action director Nick Powell, it is also being speculated that another song, featuring Ankita Lokhande’s will be shot where her character Jhalkaribai will seen celebrating the queen’s arrival.

Manikarnika: The Queen of Jhansi is scheduled to hit the theatres on Republic Day, 2019.

Updated Date: Sep 12, 2018 10:49 AM