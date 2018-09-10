Manikarnika: The Queen of Jhansi - Kangana Ranaut shoots action sequences for upcoming period drama

Kangana Ranaut's team shared a new picture of the actress preparing to shoot the action sequences for her upcoming period drama Manikarnika: The Queen of Jhansi with Hollywood action director Nick Powell.



The actress looks battle-ready as the warrior queen of Jhansi, in a traditional uniform complete with embossed armguards and a breastplate. In the image, Ranaut is listening attentively to Powell and appears to be holding a weapon in her right hand. She also has a sword hanging in a gilded sheath from her waist.

The upcoming period drama will focus on Rani Laxmibai's fight against British colonisers for the rightful independence of her country and land.

It was recently reported that Manikarnika's budget has rapidly escalated from Rs 60 cr to Rs 125 cr, after a series of production delays and reshoots. The makers have decided to reshoot major portions of the film with Ranaut at the helm. What was initially slated to be a 10-day-patchwork shoot has expanded into a 45-day-schedule.

The film will also star Jisshu Sengupta, Suresh Oberoi, Atul Kulkarni, and Ankita Lokhande. Sonu Sood was initially roped in to essay the role of Sadashiv Narayan Rao but following his exit, Zeeshan Ayyub will now play the part.

Updated Date: Sep 10, 2018 12:26 PM