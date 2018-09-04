Budget of Manikarnika: The Queen of Jhansi soars to Rs 125 cr due to production delays, reshoots

Manikarnika: The Queen of Jhansi has been in the headlines for a while now, owing to the Sonu Sood-Kangana Ranaut altercation following the former's exit from the period film and his subsequent replacement.

The most recent news about the film that has surfaced is that Manikarnika's budget has rapidly escalated from Rs 60 cr to Rs 125 cr, after a series of production delays and reshoots.

As per a report in Mid-Day, the makers have decided to reshoot major portions of the film with Kangana at the helm. What was initially slated to be a 10-day-patchwork shoot has expanded in to a 45-day-schedule.

The decision, the report said, was taken after the initial rushes of the film turned out different from what was conceptualised, vastly deviating from the KV Vijayendra Prasad script that was approved.

A number of scenes that shed light into Rani Laxmibai's life such as her marriage and the loss of her first child were not explored properly and were reduced to fleeting mentions, it so appeared from the first rush.

Hence, an additional Rs 20 cr has been sanctioned by the makers of Manikarnika for smooth functioning of the production.

Meanwhile, the already-delayed project, Free Press Journal reports, will be incurring a total cost of Rs 125 crores, which will include the P&A (Print and Advertising) as well.

