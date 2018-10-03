Vijay on AR Murugadoss' Sarkar: Having AR Rahman on board as composer was like winning an Oscar

The audio launch of Thalapathy Vijay's Sarkar was held in a grand manner in the outskirts of Chennai yesterday at a jam-packed indoor auditorium located in a popular college. Numerous fans thronged the venue to catch a glimpse of Vijay.

"'Aalaporaan Tamizhan' song is an identity of Tamils, but 'Oru Viral Puratchi' is the identity of an entire generation. Having Rahman sir on board for our film was like receiving an Oscar. He was very sweet to me. He actually asked me to sing a track in the album but I stayed away from the offer since I didn't want to ruin the song," said Vijay.

Sarkar marks Vijay's third collaboration with AR Murugadoss. The duo have had blockbusters such as Thuppakki and Kaththi in the past. "Whenever I team up with AR Murugadoss, he delivers a special movie. Everyone has been asking what's unique in Sarkar. To cut a long story short, I would say there was some politics in Mersal, whereas, in Sarkar, Murugadoss has weaved absolute magic with politics. The last one year of travel with him has been an enjoyable ride," said Vijay.

Heaping praise on co-stars Keerthy Suresh and Radha Ravi, Vijay said, "It's quite a challenging task to showcase a talented artist like Savitri Amma to this generation and Keerthy Suresh has done it with great perfection. She has made the best use of the opportunity given to her. I started my journey with Radha Ravi sir in my debut film Naalaya Theerpu. It's been a great learning experience working with him."

In all his audio launch speeches, Vijay usually narrates a small story and gives a significant life lesson to followers. And, he didn't disappoint this time too. "Irrespective of how hard you work towards success, there will always be a bunch of people who will try to pull you down. It's natural, I agree, but do remember to play this game called 'life' very carefully. If you maintain silence when someone instigates you and if you don't lose your cool when someone scoffs at you, your life will be really good. Try to follow this in your lives," he said.

Talking about the film on a lighter note, he said, "Usually, in electoral politics people form a party, organise campaigns, contest elections and then form sarkar. But, here, we have already created the sarkar and are contesting the election. If you like us, please do not forget to vote."

"I don't play a chief minister in the film," clarified Vijay when the show host asked him about his role. Later, an imaginary situation was put forth and Vijay was asked what he would do if he became a chief minister. "In case I become a chief minister in real life, I won't 'act' like a CM. I would be true to my job. Like everyone says, I would also take the necessary steps to eradicate bribes and corruption. I'm not talking about any particular state or a region. Generally, in a state, if the top brass officials are honest, then the entire hierarchy is also sincere. Even death certificates and birth certificates cost money here. The lower rung officers accept bribes because their leadership is not ethical. If the leader is upright, then the followers will also be law-abiding. But, one thing is for sure - dharma and justice will eventually win, just that it will take some time."

AR Murugadoss said the character that Vijay plays in Sarkar is very similar to his real self. "When I did Thuppakki, Vijay sir exceeded my expectations with his acting prowess. Then, I worked a little harder and wrote strong content in Kaththi. Again, he surpassed my expectations and elevated the film to a different level. In Sarkar, the same thing happened again. Sometimes, I would wonder if I wrote the dialogues or he himself had penned them. When he performed certain scenes, I was awe-struck."

"The character he plays in the film is his real self. Fans can easily connect the real-life Vijay sir to the protagonist in Sarkar when they watch the movie on Diwali. He is someone who doesn't think twice before speaking his heart. When we finished shooting in Pondicherry, he traveled overnight to Tuticorin to visit the affected victims there. He drove to Tuticorin all the way on his own. He truly deserves all your love and affection," Murugadoss told Vijay fans.

When the crowd cheered non-stop asking for updates on the film's teaser, Murugadoss replied, "We are working round the clock on post-production in four to five places. The teaser is getting ready, and an official announcement will be out soon from Sun Pictures."

On a concluding note, Murugadoss said, "Some stories cannot be performed by all the actors. The dialogues in Sarkar shouldn't come from the mouth alone. They should come from the heart and Vijay is apt to deliver them. Sarkar will touch everyone; it will not just be an entertainer."

Keerthy Suresh, who is teaming up with Vijay for the second time after Bairavaa, said, "It is surely going to be a Sarkar Diwali for everyone. I remember clicking a picture of Vijay sir at the 100th day function of Pokkiri in Kerala. It's one of my fondest memories of him. Before working with him, I was an ardent fan of his on-screen personality. Now, after collaborating with him in back to back projects, I admit that I'm a big fan of his down-to-earth nature."

Also starring Varalaxmi Sarathkumar, Radharavi and Pala Karuppaiah in important roles, Sarkar will see Girish Gangadharan's camera work, best known for his work on Angamaly Diaries. The film is slated to hit screens on 6 November worldwide.

Updated Date: Oct 03, 2018 12:29 PM