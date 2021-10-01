Other releases in October include Rashmi Rocket on ZEE5, The Guilty on Netflix and The Velvet Underground documentary on Apple TV+.

Netflix

The Guilty - 1 October

Directed by Antoine Fuqua, the film premiered at the Toronto Film Festival, opened in theaters in 24 September. Official synopsis reads as, "A troubled police detective demoted to 911 operator duty scrambles to save a distressed caller during a harrowing day of revelations -- and reckonings"

Diana: The Musical - 1 October

The dazzling and devastating life of Princess Diana takes center stage in this original musical, filmed in advance of its official Broadway opening.

There's Someone Inside Your House - 6 October

Makani and her friends at Osborne High School try to identify and stop a masked killer who's targeting students and exposing their biggest secrets.

House of Secrets: The Burai Deaths - TBA

Suicide, murder... or something else? This docuseries examines chilling truths and theories around the deaths of 11 members of a Delhi family.

Little Things Season 4 - 15 October

Netflix India has unveiled the trailer for the fourth and final season Little Things early this week. The show follows the lives of millennial couple Dhruv (Dhruv Sehgal) and Kavya (Mithila Palkar), as they navigate adulthood, relationships and all that it entails. The official logline reads as, “While they make the tricky transition from young love to a mature relationship, audiences will witness Dhruv and Kavya navigate questions around commitment, health, their ambitions and family.”

Directed by Ruchir Arun and Pranjal Dua, Little Things season 4 is written by Abhinandan Sridhar, Nupur Pai, Garima Pura Patiyaalvi and Gaurav Patki. Akshata Samant serves as creative producer and Ashwin Suresh is the showrunner.

You season 3 - 15 October

In third instalment of You, Joe Goldberg (Penn Badgley) and Love Quinn (Victoria Pedretti) come together in matrimony and embrace parenthood. The trailer sees the couple welcoming a son, Henry, after relocating from Los Angeles to the small town of Madre Linda, California. That newfound domestic bliss, however, appears to be short-lived as Joe soon finds a new obsession in a mysterious woman next door.

You, based on Caroline Kepnes’s bestselling novel of the same name, premiered on Lifetime in 2018. The series experienced popularity after it was snatched up by Netflix just three months after its premiere.

Amazon Prime Video

Bhramam - 7 October

Prithviraj Sukumaran stars in the upcoming Malayalam crime thriller Bhramam, an adaptation of the Bollywood hit Andhadhun. Helmed by cinematographer-turned-director Ravi K Chandran, the film chronicles the dualities of a pianist named Ray, played by Sukumaran, who pretends to be blind. The role was originally essayed by Ayushmann Khurrana in the 2018 film.

I Know What You Did Last Summer season 1 - 15 October

Amazon Prime will host an episodic treatment of the iconic 1997 horror film. Based on the 1973 novel by Lois Duncan, the original movie starred an ensemble of Jennifer Love Hewitt, Sarah Michelle Gellar, Ryan Phillippe, and Freddie Prinze Jr.

Here’s the official synopsis, per Amazon: “One year after the fatal car accident that haunted their graduation night, a group of teenagers find themselves bound together by a dark secret and stalked by a brutal killer. As they try to piece together who’s after them, they reveal the dark side of their seemingly perfect town—and themselves. Everyone is hiding something, and uncovering the wrong secret could be deadly.”

Justin Bieber: Our World - 8 October

Justin Bieber: Our World, a documentary on the life of the Canadian singer directed by Michael D Ratner, is a "revealing and exhilarating" look into Bieber's inner circle and his first full concert in three years.

The 27-year-old singer, who was discovered by American record executive Scooter Braun in 2008 via YouTube, said the upcoming film documents an intense and exciting time, preparing for a return to the stage during this season of real uncertainty amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Sardar Udham - 16 October

Sardar Udham, starring Vicky Kaushal in the titular role, is a biopic on freedom fighter Sardar Udham Singh, who assassinated Michael O'Dwyer, the former Lieutenant Governor of Punjab in British India in 1940, to avenge the 1919 Jallianwala Bagh massacre.

Chronicling the lesser-known story of the legendary Indian revolutionary, the upcoming film delves deep into his boundless courage to avenge the death of his countrymen, in an event that shook the British Empire.

Produced by Ronnie Lahiri and Sheel Kumar, and directed by Shoojit Sircar, Sardar Udham also stars Shaun Scott, Stephen Hogan, Banita Sandhu and Kirsty Averton in pivotal roles and Amol Parashar in a special appearance.

Apple TV+

The Velvet Underground - 15 October

Directed by acclaimed filmmaker Todd Haynes, The Velvet Underground shows just how the group became a cultural touchstone representing a range of contradictions: the band is both of their time, yet timeless; literary yet realistic; rooted in high art and street culture. The film features in-depth interviews with the key players of that time combined with never-before-seen performances and a collection of recordings, Warhol films, and other experimental art that creates an immersive experience into what founding member John Cale describes as the band's creative ethos: "how to be elegant and how to be brutal."

Invasion - 22 October

Set across multiple continents, Invasion is a ten-episode science fiction drama from Academy Award-nominated and two-time Emmy Award-nominated producer Simon Kinberg and David Weil. The series follows an alien invasion through different perspectives around the world. The series stars Shamier Anderson, Golshifteh Farahani, Sam Neill, Firas Nassar and Shioli Kutsuna.

Swagger - 29 October

Inspired by Kevin Durant’s experiences, Swagger explores the world of youth basketball, and the players, their families and coaches who walk the fine line between dreams and ambition, and opportunism and corruption. Off the court, the show reveals what it’s like to grow up in America.

From creator and showrunner Reggie Rock Bythewood, NBA superstar Kevin Durant and Imagine's Brian Grazer, the new series is led by an ensemble cast of stars including O’Shea Jackson, Jr., Isaiah Hill, Quvenzhané Wallis, Shinelle Azoroh, Tessa Ferrer, Caleel Harris, James Bingham, Solomon Irama, Ozie Nzeribe and Tristan Mack Wilds.

ZEE5

Rashmi Rocket - 15 October

Set in Gujarat, Rashmi Rocket stars Taapsee Pannu in the titular role of a gifted athlete.

The film is produced by Ronnie Screwvala's RSVP and Mango People Media.

Karwaan helmer Akarsh Khurana has directed the movie, based on an original story by Nanda Periyasamy. "The story follows the tale of ''rocket'', who finally gets the chance to realise her dream and compete professionally, only to realise that the race to the finish line is peppered with many hurdles. What seems like an athletic contest turns into her personal battle for respect, honour, and even her very identity," a synopsis shared by the streamer read.