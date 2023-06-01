Sara Ali Khan on being trolled for visiting temples: 'Will go to Ajmer Sharif with the same devotion as Mahakal'
She said, 'I take my work very seriously. I work for people, for you. I would feel bad if you don't like my work but my personal beliefs are my own.'
Sara Ali Khan has always shared her pictures and videos of visiting temples alone or with mother and actor Amrita Singh. She also visited temples during the release of Gaslight with Vikrant Massey and now with Vicky Kaushal as they gear up for the release of Zara Hatke Zara Bachke. However, a certain section of the users on social media has trolled her for her temple visits. Responding to the same, the actress opened up at a press conference recently.
She said, “I take my work very seriously. I work for people, for you. I would feel bad if you don’t like my work but my personal beliefs are my own. I will go to Ajmer Sharif with the same devotion with which I will go to Bangla Sahib or Mahakal. I will continue visiting. People can say whatever they want, I have no problem. You should like the energy of a place. I believe in energy.”
In an exclusive interview with Firstpost, Sara , who actually gave the interview during her vacation and while driving a car, spoke about the complexities of her character in Gaslight, what the word gaslight means to her, and the importance of self-deprecation.
What does travel mean to you?
Sukoon. Peace. Mountains. Alone.
You complete half-a-decade in the industry this year.
Don’t say that, oh my god (Laughs). We are only in March, bahut time baaki hai.
They say don’t take failure to your heart. But in these many years, seeing the ups and downs in your professional and personal life, do you feel it is completely normal to take failure to your heart?
Of course it’s normal. I don’t believe in the fact that don’t let feel failure hit your heart. I feel failure will hit your heart, heartbreak will hit your heart, success will hit your heart. Everything will hit your heart, but the idea is to get up and move regardless of what happens. Aisa bhi nahin hai that you’re an emotional person, I think it’s okay to be vulnerable, it’s okay to have your heart hit but ruk nahin sakte, chalte jaana hai, that’s the only rule according to me.
