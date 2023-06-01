Sara Ali Khan has always shared her pictures and videos of visiting temples alone or with mother and actor Amrita Singh. She also visited temples during the release of Gaslight with Vikrant Massey and now with Vicky Kaushal as they gear up for the release of Zara Hatke Zara Bachke. However, a certain section of the users on social media has trolled her for her temple visits. Responding to the same, the actress opened up at a press conference recently.

She said, “I take my work very seriously. I work for people, for you. I would feel bad if you don’t like my work but my personal beliefs are my own. I will go to Ajmer Sharif with the same devotion with which I will go to Bangla Sahib or Mahakal. I will continue visiting. People can say whatever they want, I have no problem. You should like the energy of a place. I believe in energy.”

In an exclusive interview with Firstpost, Sara , who actually gave the interview during her vacation and while driving a car, spoke about the complexities of her character in Gaslight, what the word gaslight means to her, and the importance of self-deprecation.

