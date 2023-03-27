Sara Ali Khan is at a very interesting space in her career, she found some praise for Aanand L Rai’s Atrangi Re and also fearlessly accepted the lukewarm response to Imtiaz Ali’s Love Aaj Kal. She’s now going to be seen in Gaslight that streams on Disney Plus Hotstar from March 31. And in an exclusive interview with Firstpost, the actress, who actually gave the interview during her vacation and while driving a car, spoke about the complexities of her new character, what the word Gaslight means to her, and the importance of self-deprecation.

This seems to be yet another complex and fragile character for you after Atrangi Re. How was your prep like?

Very nice, very different. As an actor, I love new challenges; when Aanand sir asked me to play a Bihari girl, I found it to be very challenging. And I remember when Pawan sir said I have to play a girl who’s on a wheelchair, that was also a challenge. Some challenges are in terms of dialect, some are physical, some are mental; and as long as I spend everyday on sets learning, that’s the most exciting part for me.

The trailer has a lot of darkness but the visuals also look very rich. Could you imagine or think how the film would look when you read the script?

Honestly, I had a certain idea, and the way the film has been shot by Ragul sir and visualized by Pawan sir, I think it has come together so well. I didn’t even know such beautiful frames were possible until i saw them; you know what I’m saying? So the way Pawan sir has captured this world has been really really beautiful.

The announcement video of the film was very interesting with all three of you taking jokes on yourselves. Is it important as actors to have fun and be little self-deprecating at times?

I don’t know whether this is an actor thing but it’s definitely a human being thing. Human beings in general should be self-deprecating and have a sense of humour because it’s okay, you can’t take life so seriously. We will be putting out our trailer na, we want you all to take our trailer seriously, so if you can see us having fun with ourselves, that’s a good balance I see.

How would you define a good suspense thriller?

I think a good thriller is like a good drive. There are twists and turns on the way but the final journey is beautiful. It’s the whole experience together that’s thrilling.

What does the title Gaslight signify for you?

So that’s interesting. I don’t want to give out much to you but for instance my character, she’s on a wheelchair. She’s come to a new world to investigate why her father is missing. And in the middle of all of this, there is a bit of confusion, there is a bit of lack of trust. She can feel something but it’s also like pata nahin kya ho raha hai which is I think a perfect recipe for a thriller. And in order to not explain the recipe anymore, I won’t explain my answer anymore.

How has it been like working with Vikrant Massey and Chitrangda Singh?

It’s been amazing. They are such superior actors and it was incredible to work with them. Not only as actors but also as human beings, they are extremely and very easily approachable and very comfortable. It was a great working experience with both of them.

What does travel mean to you?

Sukoon. Peace. Mountains. Alone.

You complete half-a-decade in the industry this year.

Don’t say that, oh my god (Laughs). We are only in March, bahut time baaki hai.

They say don’t take failure to your heart. But in these many years, seeing the ups and downs in your professional and personal life, do you feel it is completely normal to take failure to your heart?

Of course it’s normal. I don’t believe in the fact that don’t let feel failure hit your heart. I feel failure will hit your heart, heartbreak will hit your heart, success will hit your heart. Everything will hit your heart, but the idea is to get up and move regardless of what happens. Aisa bhi nahin hai that you’re an emotional person, I think it’s okay to be vulnerable, it’s okay to have your heart hit but ruk nahin sakte, chalte jaana hai, that’s the only rule according to me.

What has been the one takeaway for you from the experience of working in this film and the character you’ve played?

I think this is a character that’s slightly alone. It’s pretty much a lonely character and that too on a wheelchair. The one thing this character has taught me is that if you keep going, she even says in the film that till the time she doesn’t know the truth and the answers to her questions, she won’t leave. And I think that kind of determination in the time of difficulties is very admirable about her.

