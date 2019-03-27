Sara Ali Khan, Kartik Aaryan wrap Delhi schedule of Imtiaz Ali's upcoming film, reportedly titled Aaj Kal

Actors Sara Ali Khan and Kartik Aaryan will be sharing the screen for the first time in Imtiaz Ali's next directorial. According to a Times of India report, the film is called Aaj Kal, suggesting that it is indeed connected to Imtiaz’s 2009 romantic film Love Aaj Kal, starring Sara’s father Saif Ali Khan.

The report further states that the team is aiming to release the film around Valentine's Day 2020. Touted as the second installment in Love Aaj Kal franchise, the actors recently wrapped their Delhi shoot schedule. Videos of the actors celebrating their win at Filmfare Awards, popping champagne and interacting with fans have been shared online. Another video, in which Sara appears to embarrass Kartik by yelling his name, was also shared online.

The film also stars Imtiaz’s Highway actor, Randeep Hooda. Sara made her film debut with Kedarnath, for which she recently won the best newcomer Filmfare award. She followed it up with the Rohit Shetty's blockbuster Simmba. Kartik was recently seen in Luka Chuppi, opposite Kriti Sanon, and will now appear in the remake of Pati Patni Aur Woh.

