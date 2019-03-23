Filmfare Awards 2019 winners list: Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor, Raazi, Meghna Gulzar win top honours
Arguably the most coveted night in the realm of Hindi cinema, Filmfare Awards 2019 took place on 23 March in Mumbai.
Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt won the top honours of the Best Actor - Male and Best Actor - Female for Rajkumar Hirani's Sanjay Dutt biopic Sanju and Meghna Gulzar's espionage thriller Raazi respectively. The Best Actor - Male (Critics' Choice) Award was shared by Ranveer Singh for Sanjay Leela Bhansali's period drama Padmaavat and Ayushmann Khurrana for Amit Sharma's family dramedy Badhaai Ho. Neena Gupta won the Best Actor - Female (Critics' Choice) Award for Badhaai Ho.
While Meghna and Raazi won the Best Director and Best Film respectively, Andhadhun bagged the Best Film (Critics' Choice) Award.
Below is the full list of awards.
Best Actor in a Leading Role (Female): Alia Bhatt, Raazi
Best Actor in a Leading Role (Male): Ranbir Kapoor, Sanju
Best Film: Raazi
Best Director: Meghna Gulzar, Raazi
Best Film (Critics' Choice): AndhaDhun
Best Actor - Female (Critics' Choice): Neena Gupta, Badhaai Ho
Best Actor - Male (Critics' Choice): Ayushmann Khurrana, Andhadhun
Best Debut Actor (Female): Sara Ali Khan, Kedarnath
Best Debut Actor (Male): Ishaan Khatter, Beyond The Clouds
Best Debut Director: Amar Kaushik, Stree
Best Actor In A Supporting Role (Male): Gajraj Rao, Badhaai Ho and Vicky Kaushal, Sanju
Best Actor in a Supporting Role (Female): Surekha Sikri, Badhaai Ho
Best Music Album: Padmaavat
Best Playback Singer (Male): Arijit Singh for 'Ae Watan', Raazi
Best Playback Singer (Female): Shreya Ghoshal for 'Ghoomar', Padmaavat
Best Lyrics: Gulzar for 'Ae Watan', Raazi.
Best Actor (Male) in a Short Film: Hussain Dalal, Shameless
Best Actor (Female) in a Short Film: Kirti Kulhari, Maya
People's Choice Award for Best Short Film: Plus Minus
Best Short Film (Fiction): Rogan Josh
Best Short Film (Non-Fiction): The Soccer City
Technical Awards
Best Dialogue: Akshat Ghildial, Badhaai Ho
Best Original Story: Anubhav Sinha, Mulk
Best Background Score: Daniel George, AndhaDhun
Best Sound Design: Kunal Sharma, Tumbbad
Best Choreography: Kruti Mahesh Midya, Jyoti Tomaar for Ghoomar, "Padmaavat"
Best Action: Vikram Dahiya and Sunil Rodriguez, Mukkabaaz
Best Cinematography: Pankaj Kumar, Tumbbad
Best Editing: Pooja Ladha Surti, Andhadhun
Best Costume: Sheetal Sharma, Manto
Best Production Design: Nitin Zihani Chaudhary and Rajesh Yadav, Tumbbad
Best VFX: Red Chillies Fx, Zero
