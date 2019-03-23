You are here:

Filmfare Awards 2019 winners list: Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor, Raazi, Meghna Gulzar win top honours

Arguably the most coveted night in the realm of Hindi cinema, Filmfare Awards 2019 took place on 23 March in Mumbai.

Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt won the top honours of the Best Actor - Male and Best Actor - Female for Rajkumar Hirani's Sanjay Dutt biopic Sanju and Meghna Gulzar's espionage thriller Raazi respectively. The Best Actor - Male (Critics' Choice) Award was shared by Ranveer Singh for Sanjay Leela Bhansali's period drama Padmaavat and Ayushmann Khurrana for Amit Sharma's family dramedy Badhaai Ho. Neena Gupta won the Best Actor - Female (Critics' Choice) Award for Badhaai Ho.

While Meghna and Raazi won the Best Director and Best Film respectively, Andhadhun bagged the Best Film (Critics' Choice) Award.

Below is the full list of awards.

Best Actor in a Leading Role (Female): Alia Bhatt, Raazi

Best Actor in a Leading Role (Male): Ranbir Kapoor, Sanju

Best Film: Raazi

Best Director: Meghna Gulzar, Raazi

Best Film (Critics' Choice): AndhaDhun

Best Actor - Female (Critics' Choice): Neena Gupta, Badhaai Ho

Best Actor - Male (Critics' Choice): Ayushmann Khurrana, Andhadhun

Best Debut Actor (Female): Sara Ali Khan, Kedarnath

Best Debut Actor (Male): Ishaan Khatter, Beyond The Clouds

Best Debut Director: Amar Kaushik, Stree

Best Actor In A Supporting Role (Male): Gajraj Rao, Badhaai Ho and Vicky Kaushal, Sanju

Best Actor in a Supporting Role (Female): Surekha Sikri, Badhaai Ho

Best Music Album: Padmaavat

Best Playback Singer (Male): Arijit Singh for 'Ae Watan', Raazi

Best Playback Singer (Female): Shreya Ghoshal for 'Ghoomar', Padmaavat

Best Lyrics: Gulzar for 'Ae Watan', Raazi.

Best Actor (Male) in a Short Film: Hussain Dalal, Shameless

Best Actor (Female) in a Short Film: Kirti Kulhari, Maya

People's Choice Award for Best Short Film: Plus Minus

Best Short Film (Fiction): Rogan Josh

Best Short Film (Non-Fiction): The Soccer City

Technical Awards

Best Dialogue: Akshat Ghildial, Badhaai Ho

Best Original Story: Anubhav Sinha, Mulk

Best Background Score: Daniel George, AndhaDhun

Best Sound Design: Kunal Sharma, Tumbbad

Best Choreography: Kruti Mahesh Midya, Jyoti Tomaar for Ghoomar, "Padmaavat"

Best Action: Vikram Dahiya and Sunil Rodriguez, Mukkabaaz

Best Cinematography: Pankaj Kumar, Tumbbad

Best Editing: Pooja Ladha Surti, Andhadhun

Best Costume: Sheetal Sharma, Manto

Best Production Design: Nitin Zihani Chaudhary and Rajesh Yadav, Tumbbad

Best VFX: Red Chillies Fx, Zero

Updated Date: Mar 23, 2019 23:47:20 IST