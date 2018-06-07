Sanju poster: Dia Mirza features as Sanjay Dutt's wife Maanayata with morose-looking Ranbir Kapoor

With the new Sanju poster, the spotlight continues to be on the people closest to Sanjay Dutt. This time, Dia Mirza features on the poster as Maanayata Dutt, Sanjay Dutt's wife along with Ranbir Kapoor as Sanjay. The previous posters have already introduced us to Sanjay's parents, Sunil Dutt (Paresh Rawal) and Nargis (Manisha Koirala).

Dia Mirza enacts the part of Maanayata Dutt... New poster of #Sanju... Directed by Rajkumar Hirani... 29 June 2018 release. pic.twitter.com/0txMwaw387 — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) June 7, 2018

Maanayata is best known for appearing in a dance number in Sanjay Jha's hit 2003 crime film, Gangaajal. After a number of forgettable appearances in films, she and Sanjay got married in 2008 in a private ceremony in Goa after seeing each other for three years. As the trailer of Sanju suggests, Sanjay had been involved with many women and married twice before he met Maanayata, who used to be then known as Dilnawaz Shaikh.

In October 2010, the couple welcomed twins — Shahraan and Iqra. However, three years later, Sanjay was convicted for being involved in the 1993 Bombay bombings and sentenced to five years in jail. During his term, Maanayata took his professional matters in her hands while bringing up their two children. Currently, she serves as the CEO of Sanjay's production house, Sanjay Dutt Productions.

Directed by Rajkumar Hirani, Sanju releases on 29 June.

