Sanju poster: Manisha Koirala poses with glum looking Ranbir, bears uncanny resemblance to Nargis Dutt

In the new poster of Sanju, Manisha Koirala makes an appearance as Nargis Dutt, Sanjay Dutt's mother along with Ranbir Kapoor. Koirala looks unrecognisable as she plays the legendary actress. Her uncanny similarity to Nargis in the poster proves that nobody else could nailed the look as convincingly as her.

Manisha Koirala in the role of Nargis Dutt... New poster of #Sanju... Directed by Rajkumar Hirani... 29 June 2018 release. pic.twitter.com/jy9pVdMHEv — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) June 6, 2018

In the backdrop, the sombre Brooklyn sky gives the poster an air of gloom. The Brooklyn Bridge represents New York, where Nargis was taken for treatment after being diagnosed with pancreatic cancer. This particular point also holds immense importance in Sanjay's life as according to the trailer, he had turned to drugs the second time after his mother's diagnosis. By the time he turned to drugs for the third time, he was already an addict.

Upon her return to her home country, Nargis' health deteriorated and she slipped into a coma. She passed away the next day and less than a week after her death, the premiere of her son's debut film Rocky was held in Mumbai.

In an earlier interview Rajkumar Hirani, the director of Sanju, had revealed that the makers were confused about the movie title. However, after much deliberation, they zeroed in on Sanju as that is what Nargis used to lovingly call her son.

Updated Date: Jun 06, 2018 12:50 PM