Sanju Day 1 box-office collection: Ranbir Kapoor-starrer has biggest opening of 2018, earns Rs 34.75 crore

Rajkumar Hirani's highly anticipated Sanjay Dutt biopic finally got a theatrical release on Friday, 29 June. Based on the controversial life and times of Sanjay Dutt, Sanju stars Ranbir Kapoor as Dutt — essaying the troubled actor through the years.

Hirani's film was able to garner heavy footfalls at the theatres on the opening day itself and set the cash registers ringing. The film witnessed a massive opening surpassing the first day collections of Salman Khan's recently-released Race 3. Sanju emerged as 2018's highest opener ahead of other films like Baaghi 2, Padmaavat and Veere Di Wedding. The Ranbir Kapoor-starrer's opening day collection is estimated at around Rs 34.74 crore.

Film trade analyst Taran Adarsh shared the figures via his Twitter handle:

Non-holiday... Non-festival release... Yet, #Sanju packs a PHENOMENAL TOTAL on Day 1... Emerges the BIGGEST OPENER of 2018 [so far]... Also, Ranbir's HIGHEST OPENER to date... Expected to cross ₹ 100 cr in 3 days, as per trends... Fri ₹ 34.75 cr. India biz. — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) June 30, 2018

As Adarsh stated, Sanju did brisk business at the box-office in spite of the fact that there were no holidays or festivals around the time it hit theatres. With the weekend and following days, the revenue of the film is expected to soar higher.

TOP 5 - 2018 Opening Day biz... 1. #Sanju ₹ 34.75 cr 2. #Race3 ₹ 29.17 cr 3. #Baaghi2 ₹ 25.10 cr 4. #Padmaavat ₹ 19 cr [Thu release; incl Wed previews ₹ 24 cr] 5. #VeereDiWedding ₹ 10.70 cr India biz. [Hollywood films not included] — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) June 30, 2018

As much for the filmmakers, Sanju is an important film for actor Ranbir Kapoor. His past few films have not been able to work any magic at the theatres, especially his last release and debut production venture Jagga Jasoos. Sanju in, many ways, will resurrect Kapoor's position at the box-office. The reviews of the film — both from the critics as well as the audience — have been mixed, but Kapoor's performance has earned appreciation across quarters.

Sanju also happens to be the Ranbir's highest-opening film. Adarsh tweeted about the same:

Sanju also stars Paresh Rawal, Manisha Koirala, Anushka Sharma, Sonam Kapoor and Vicky Kaushal in pivotal parts.

Updated Date: Jun 30, 2018 13:45 PM