Race 3 box office collection: Salman Khan-starrer records 2018's biggest opening, earns Rs 29 cr on Day 1

Salman Khan flexed his considerable muscle anew in Indian cinemas on a record-breaking Friday as Race 3 pulled in a robust Rs 29.17 crore to emerge as the biggest box office debut of 2018.

Leading trade analyst Taran Adarsh tweeted that with Eid festivities commencing from Saturday, its performance is only expected to get better.

The movie features an ensemble cast of Anil Kapoor, Jacqueline Fernandez, Bobby Deol, Saqib Salim, Freddy Daruwala and Daisy Shah. With Friday's earnings, it has already set the benchmark for a surefire blockbuster. It has become a tradition in Bollywood for Salman to star in a big release on Eid to mark the end of Ramzan.

Race 3, Salman's first movie since his conviction for shooting dead endangered wildlife, opened across India on Friday. It is an action-packed thriller produced jointly by Ramesh S Taurani and Salman. It is the third installment of the Race franchise. The first two installments starred Saif Ali Khan, Akshaye Khanna, Bipasha Basu, Katrina Kaif, Sameera Reddy, Deepika Padukone and John Abraham.

In the past, three Salman starrers have crossed ₹ 100 cr mark in *3 days*:#BajrangiBhaijaan ₹ 102.60 cr [Fri-Sun]#Sultan ₹ 105.53 cr [released on Wed; Wed-Fri]#TigerZindaHai ₹ 114.93 cr [Fri-Sun]#Race3 *3 days* numbers are being eyed with enthusiasm.

India biz. — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) June 16, 2018

Anil Kapoor, who has been one of the constant actors of the Race franchise, rightly said how Salman's involvement in the franchise will bring mass appeal to Race 3.

