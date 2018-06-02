Veere Di Wedding day 1 box-office collection: Kareena, Sonam's film opens with a smashing Rs 10.70 cr

Shashanka Ghosh's Veere Di Wedding, starring Kareena Kapoor Khan, Sonam Kapoor Ahuja, Swara Bhasker and Shikha Talsania, released on 1 June across theatres in India and overseas. Headlined by four female actors, Veere Di Wedding is one of the first commercial mainstream films that revolve around female bonding and friendship.

Upon its release, the film got a smashing response, with box-office collections estimated around Rs 10.70 crore on its opening day. It has registered itself among the highest openers of 2018 (stands third in the list) after Baaghi 2 and Padmaavat.

Film-trade analyst Taran Adarsh took to Twitter and revealed the box-office collections of the film.

#VeereDiWedding has a WINNING START on Day 1... Makes its way into the TOP 5 OPENERS of 2018... Expected to build up a SOLID TOTAL over the weekend... Fri ₹ 10.70 cr. India biz. — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) June 2, 2018

TOP 5 - 2018 Opening Day biz... 1. #Baaghi2 ₹ 25.10 cr 2. #Padmaavat ₹ 19 cr [Thu release; incl Wed previews ₹ 24 cr] 3. #VeereDiWedding ₹ 10.70 cr 4. #PadMan ₹ 10.26 cr 5. #Raid ₹ 10.04 cr India biz. [Hollywood films not included] — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) June 2, 2018

#VeereDiWedding screen count...

India: 2177

Overseas: 470

Worldwide total: 2647 screens — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) June 2, 2018

The general feeling is, cuss words and adult themed Indian movies *DON’T* work Overseas... #VeereDiWedding has shattered the myth... The film breezes into the TOP 10 charts of Australia, UK and New Zealand and this is no small achievement... Data follows... @Rentrak — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) June 2, 2018

#VeereDiWedding takes a SOLID START in key international markets on Fri...

AUSTRALIA: A$ 108,246 [₹ 54.87 lakhs]... Debuts at No 7

UK: £ 65,423 [₹ 58.49 lakhs]... Debuts at No 8

NEW ZEALAND: NZ$ 35,975 [₹ 16.82 lakhs]... Debuts at No 5@Rentrak — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) June 2, 2018

The film is expected to go even stronger over the opening weekend with positive word-of-mouth, popular songs and infectious chemistry among the lead actors in the film.

Veere Di Wedding is backed by Balaji Telefilms in association with Saffron Broadcast Media Ltd and Anil Kapoor Film & Communication Network.

