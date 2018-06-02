You are here:

Veere Di Wedding day 1 box-office collection: Kareena, Sonam's film opens with a smashing Rs 10.70 cr

FP Staff

Jun,02 2018 13:21:52 IST

Shashanka Ghosh's Veere Di Wedding, starring Kareena Kapoor Khan, Sonam Kapoor Ahuja, Swara Bhasker and Shikha Talsania, released on 1 June across theatres in India and overseas. Headlined by four female actors, Veere Di Wedding is one of the first commercial mainstream films that revolve around female bonding and friendship.

Veere di Wedding poster. Image via Twitter

Upon its release, the film got a smashing response, with box-office collections estimated around Rs 10.70 crore on its opening day. It has registered itself among the highest openers of 2018 (stands third in the list) after Baaghi 2 and Padmaavat.

Film-trade analyst Taran Adarsh took to Twitter and revealed the box-office collections of the film.

The film is expected to go even stronger over the opening weekend with positive word-of-mouth, popular songs and infectious chemistry among the lead actors in the film.

Veere Di Wedding is backed by Balaji Telefilms in association with Saffron Broadcast Media Ltd and Anil Kapoor Film & Communication Network.

Updated Date: Jun 02, 2018 13:21 PM

