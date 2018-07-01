Sanju box-office collection: Ranbir Kapoor, Rajkumar Hirani film rakes in Rs 73.35 cr in two days

Ranbir Kapoor-starrer Sanju released on 29 June with a staggering opening collection of Rs 34.75 crore at the box office. Based on the tumultuous life of one of Bollywood's most controversial stars Sanjay Dutt, the Rajkumar Hirani-directed biopic has piqued a lot of interest among both the masses and the cinephiles. While the critics' response towards the film has been divided, Ranbir Kapoor's performance has been lauded unanimously across quarters.

On the second day, the performance of Sanju at the ticket counters was similarly phenomenal. It raked in Rs 38.6 crore in the theatres, thus taking its total collection to Rs 73.75 crore. Going by this trend, it will be no surprise if the film manages to cross the Rs 100-crore mark on its third day.

Film critic Taran Adarsh took to Twitter to reveal the figures:

East. West. North. South... The REMARKABLE RUN continues pan India... #Sanju creates HAVOC on Day 2 [Sat]... Will cross ₹ 100 cr mark today [Sun; Day 3]... This one's a MONEY SPINNER, a LOTTERY... Fri 34.75 cr, Sat 38.60 cr. Total: ₹ 73.35 cr. India biz. — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) July 1, 2018

The two Rs - Rajkumar Hirani and Ranbir Kapoor - are the biggest beneficiaries from #Sanju... Hirani has consolidated and cemented his status with yet another SMASH HIT... Ranbir needed a Hit, the massive BO numbers to bring him back and yes, he's back with a vengeance. — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) July 1, 2018

Like all Hirani films, Sanju too seems to have cast a spell at the ticket counters. As for Ranbir, he earnestly needed a hit after a series of box-office duds including his very ambitious, debut production venture Jagga Jasoos.

It was reported that Sanju has already cemented its position as 2018's highest box-office opener surpassing the day 1 collections of Race 3, Padmaavat, Baaghi 2 and Veere Di Wedding. And now, if Sanju crosses the Rs 100 cr mark, it will be among the likes of Padmaavat, Raazi, Raid etc who achieved the feat earlier this year.

Updated Date: Jul 01, 2018 15:57 PM