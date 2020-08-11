Entertainment

Sanjay Dutt discharged from Mumbai hospital two days after getting admitted for breathlessness

Sanjay Dutt was taken to Mumbai's Lilavati Hospital on 8 August for a full check-up, where he was also tested negative for COVID-19.

FP Staff August 11, 2020 08:36:52 IST
Actor Sanjay Dutt on Monday was discharged from the hospital, two days after he was admitted for breathlessness.

The 61-year-old actor was taken to Lilavati Hospital on Saturday evening for full check-up, where he was also tested for COVID-19, which turned out to be negative.

An official from Lilavati Hospital told Press Trust of India that Sanjay Dutt was discharged around 3 pm on Monday. He was later clicked outside his Bandra residence, where he waved to the waiting photographers and well-wishers.

On 8 August, the Munnabhai MBBS actor, soon after hospitalisation issued a statement on Twitter assuring his followers that he is "doing well" and his reports for COVID-19 were negative.

Read the tweet below

The actor is the eldest child of late Bollywood stars Nargis and Sunil Dutt. He has two sisters — Priya Dutt and Namrata Dutt. He is married to Maanayata Dutt with whom he has two children, a son and a daughter.

He also has a daughter Trishala Dutt from his first marriage to Richa Sharma. She died of brain tumour in 1996.

On the work front, Sanjay Dutt is currently awaiting the release of Sadak 2 and Bhuj: The Pride of India, which will premiere on Disney+ Hotstar.

He will also star in the second instalment of KGF and Shamshera, alongside Ranbir Kapoor.

In 2019, the actor had featured in three movies — Ashutosh Gowariker's period drama Panipat, Karan Johar-produced Kalank and political drama Prassthanam.

(With inputs from agencies)

Updated Date: August 11, 2020 08:36:52 IST

