Sanjay Dutt discharged from Mumbai hospital two days after getting admitted for breathlessness

Sanjay Dutt was taken to Mumbai's Lilavati Hospital on 8 August for a full check-up, where he was also tested negative for COVID-19.

Actor Sanjay Dutt on Monday was discharged from the hospital, two days after he was admitted for breathlessness.

The 61-year-old actor was taken to Lilavati Hospital on Saturday evening for full check-up, where he was also tested for COVID-19, which turned out to be negative.

An official from Lilavati Hospital told Press Trust of India that Sanjay Dutt was discharged around 3 pm on Monday. He was later clicked outside his Bandra residence, where he waved to the waiting photographers and well-wishers.

On 8 August, the Munnabhai MBBS actor, soon after hospitalisation issued a statement on Twitter assuring his followers that he is "doing well" and his reports for COVID-19 were negative.

Just wanted to assure everyone that I’m doing well. I’m currently under medical observation & my COVID-19 report is negative. With the help & care of the doctors, nurses & staff at Lilavati hospital, I should be home in a day or two. Thank you for your well wishes & blessings 🙏 — Sanjay Dutt (@duttsanjay) August 8, 2020

The actor is the eldest child of late Bollywood stars Nargis and Sunil Dutt. He has two sisters — Priya Dutt and Namrata Dutt. He is married to Maanayata Dutt with whom he has two children, a son and a daughter.

He also has a daughter Trishala Dutt from his first marriage to Richa Sharma. She died of brain tumour in 1996.

On the work front, Sanjay Dutt is currently awaiting the release of Sadak 2 and Bhuj: The Pride of India, which will premiere on Disney+ Hotstar.

He will also star in the second instalment of KGF and Shamshera, alongside Ranbir Kapoor.

In 2019, the actor had featured in three movies — Ashutosh Gowariker's period drama Panipat, Karan Johar-produced Kalank and political drama Prassthanam.

(With inputs from agencies)