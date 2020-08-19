Sanjay Dutt's preliminary tests will take place at Mumbai hospital, says wife Maanayata

Maanayata Dutt released a statement requesting fans to not speculate on the 'stage of his illness,' adding she will continue to post updates on Sanjay Dutt's health.

Actor Sanjay Dutt's wife Maanayata Dutt released an official statement regarding her husband’s health and required treatment. She said Dutt will receive the preliminary treatment at Kokilaben hospital in Mumbai.

In her statement, released on social media, she thanked Dutt's fans and well-wishers for showering him with support, and everyone to extend the same adulation and love in “these trying times.”

“As a family, we have decided to face this with positivity and grace," the statement read. Maanayata pointed out how important it was for them to go about their life "as normally as possible, with a smile, because this will be a tough fight and a long journey." She said it was necessary to set the negativity aside for Dutt.

The statement also said the family whether or not to travel abroad for further treatment based on the actor’s condition and the pandemic situation. “Sanju will complete his preliminary treatment in Mumbai," she said adding that they will "formulate further plans of travel depending on how and when the COVID situation eases."

Read the entire statement below

After Dutt was admitted to a hospital for breathlessness on 8 August, he had tested negative for COVID-19. He released a statement thereafter stating he will be taking some time off from professional commitments to focus on his treatment and requested everyone to not speculate about his health.

However, rumours started doing the rounds on the internet that stated the 61-year-old actor was suffering from lung cancer. In the recent statement, Maanayata has also requested well-wishers to not speculate about the “stage of his illness” and “let the doctors continue to do their work.” She assured that she will keep fans updated about his progress.