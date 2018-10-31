You are here:

Sanjay Dutt to produce Marathi film after backing Hindi remake of Telugu cult classic Prasthanam

After backing the Hindi remake of the Telugu film Prasthanam, actor Sanjay Dutt will now make his debut into Marathi cinema as a producer.

His production banner, Sanjay Dutt's Productions, will produce the yet untitled Marathi film.

Dutt made the announcement via Twitter on 30 October.

Being directed by Raj Gupta, the film stars actors like Deepak Dobriyal, Nandita Dhuri and Abhijeet Khandkekar.

Dutt had started shooting for Prasthanam in June, which also starsAli Fazal, Manisha Koirala, Satyajeet and Amyra Dastur. Satyajeet essays the son of the character that Dutt plays. TheHindi remake is helmed by Dev Katta, who also directed the original, starring Sharwanand, Saikumar, and Sudeep Kishan in pivotal roles. This film will see Koirala and Dutt reunite onscreen after a gap of ten years.

Dutt's other upcoming projects include Karan Johar's Takht, which also has Madhuri Dixit, Alia Bhatt, Varun Dhawan, Sonakshi Sinha and Aditya Roy Kapur as part of the cast as well as Ashutosh Gowariker's Panipat with Kriti Sanon, Padmini Kolhapure and Arjun Kapoor.

(With inputs from Indo-Asian News Service)

Updated Date: Oct 31, 2018 10:32 AM