Sadak 2: First look of Alia Bhatt, Sanjay Dutt, Aditya Roy Kapur from upcoming thriller released

The trailer of Alia Bhatt, Sanjay Dutt-starrer Sadak 2 will release on Tuesday, 11 August

The character posters of Alia Bhatt, Aditya Roy Kapur and Sanjay Dutt from the upcoming film Sadak 2 have been shared on Twitter. The much-anticipated film directed by veteran filmmaker Mahesh Bhatt is be heading for a digital release on Disney+Hotstar, Bhatt had previously confirmed.

Alia's first look is set against the backdrop of a haunting silhouette, outlined with fire against her frame. Sanjay's poster also features Pooja Bhatt in the background while he gives a menacing stare into the camera.

The film, which will be a sequel to his popular 1991 film Sadak, marks Bhatt's first collaboration with daughter Alia.

Check out the first looks here

The makers have also announced to release the trailer of Sadak 2 on Tuesday, 11 August.

Produced by Vishesh Films and Fox Star Studios, the movie was originally scheduled to be released in cinemas on 10 July.

The uncertainty around the reopening of theatres, which were shut down in the wake of coronavirus pandemic has pushed the makers to consider a digital release.

Sadak 2 is scheduled to release on 28 August on Disney+Hostar