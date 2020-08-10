Sadak 2: First look of Alia Bhatt, Sanjay Dutt, Aditya Roy Kapur from upcoming thriller released
The trailer of Alia Bhatt, Sanjay Dutt-starrer Sadak 2 will release on Tuesday, 11 August
The character posters of Alia Bhatt, Aditya Roy Kapur and Sanjay Dutt from the upcoming film Sadak 2 have been shared on Twitter. The much-anticipated film directed by veteran filmmaker Mahesh Bhatt is be heading for a digital release on Disney+Hotstar, Bhatt had previously confirmed.
Alia's first look is set against the backdrop of a haunting silhouette, outlined with fire against her frame. Sanjay's poster also features Pooja Bhatt in the background while he gives a menacing stare into the camera.
The film, which will be a sequel to his popular 1991 film Sadak, marks Bhatt's first collaboration with daughter Alia.
Check out the first looks here
“Teri bandook ki nalli mein mujhe jannat nazar aati hain” #Sadak2 Trailer out tomorrow. Stay tuned!@duttsanjay #AdityaRoyKapur @poojab1972 @maheshnbhatt #MukeshBhatt pic.twitter.com/ypG4okdfGt
— Alia Bhatt (@aliaa08) August 10, 2020
“Asli himmat woh hoti hai, jo darr ke bawajood bhi, jutaani padti hain” #Sadak2 Trailer out tomorrow. Stay tuned! @duttsanjay #AdityaRoyKapur @poojab1972 @maheshnbhatt #MukeshBhatt #SuhritaSengupta pic.twitter.com/UjmdUGD3zL — Alia Bhatt (@aliaa08) August 10, 2020
“Ishq Kamaal.. Jis tan lagya, Ishq kamaal” #Sadak2 Trailer out tomorrow. Stay tuned! @duttsanjay #AdityaRoyKapur @poojab1972 @maheshnbhatt #MukeshBhatt #SuhritaSengupta pic.twitter.com/MfpSZnzzk0
— Alia Bhatt (@aliaa08) August 10, 2020
The makers have also announced to release the trailer of Sadak 2 on Tuesday, 11 August.
Produced by Vishesh Films and Fox Star Studios, the movie was originally scheduled to be released in cinemas on 10 July.
The uncertainty around the reopening of theatres, which were shut down in the wake of coronavirus pandemic has pushed the makers to consider a digital release.
Sadak 2 is scheduled to release on 28 August on Disney+Hostar
Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.
also read
Coronavirus Outbreak: Singer Jubin Nautiyal helps six thousand families in Uttarakhand affected by pandemic
Jubin Nautiyal plans to give out the relief kits to around 350 villages in Uttarakhand.
Shakuntala Devi, Raat Akeli Hai, Yaara, Lootcase: Four films releasing on same day is no longer a 'clash'
Streaming platforms serve as intangible exhibition centres where films neither exhaust their theatrical run nor eat into each other's box office numbers.
Mi TV users will now be able to access new Disney Plus Hotstar content two hours before official release
With this integration, Xiaomi is aiming at providing the feel of first shows on OTT platforms.