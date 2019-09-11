Sandeep Reddy Vanga to reportedly team up with Ranbir Kapoor, producer Bhushan Kumar for his next

Sandeep Reddy Vanga, who made his directorial debut in Bollywood with Kabir Singh, is reportedly in talks with producer Bhushan Kumar for his next feature. As per Mumbai Mirror, the director intends to nab Ranbir Kapoor for the lead role in his film. The report adds that the project will also be bankrolled by Kabir Singh producer Murad Khetani, along with Bhushan.

Sources have informed the publication that Ranbir has liked the idea of Vanga's film and will meet with the director this week to discuss the project further. However, the actor is currently busy with Ayan Mukerji's Brahmastra and Yash Raj Films' Shamshera, after which he will shoot for Luv Ranjan's untitled film with Ajay Devgn and Deepika Padukone. Only after completing the three films with Ranbir be able to kickstart shooting on Vanga's film.

While Vanga or Bhushan Kumar haven't officially announced the project or divulged any details, the Kabir Singh director told the daily back in June that he is scripting a crime drama, which he wants to create as a pan-Indian project.

Kabir Singh is the official Hindi remake of Vanga's blockbuster Telugu hit, Arjun Reddy, which starred Vijay Deverakonda and Shalini Pandey in the lead. In Kabir Singh, Shahid Kapoor took on the role of Devekaronda, while Kiara Advani essayed Shalini's part. Kabir Singh churned gold at the box office, collecting a staggering Rs 372.30 crore worldwide, and is currently the highest-grossing Hindi movie of 2019. However, the movie was panned by critics across the board for glamourising misogyny and toxic masculinity.

Meanwhile, Ranbir will be sharing the screen with Amitabh Bachchan, Alia Bhatt, Mouni Roy, and Akkineni Nagarjuna for Brahmastra, which is going to be the first part of Mukerji's epic trilogy. Shamshera has been written and directed by Karan Malhotra, and will also feature Sanjay Dutt and Vaani Kapoor in pivotal roles. Set in the 1800s, Shamshera follows a dacoit tribe who fight for their rights and independence against the British.

Updated Date: Sep 11, 2019 10:21:36 IST