Ranbir Kapoor, Deepika Padukone to reportedly reunite for Luv Ranjan's action film, also starring Ajay Devgn

Four years after Imtiaz Ali’s Tamasha, Ranbir Kapoor and Deepika Padukone will be reuniting for their fourth film together, in Luv Ranjan’s yet-untitled next directorial, reports Mumbai Mirror. The report states that it is a Bhushan Kumar-produced action-thriller that will also feature Ajay Devgn in a significant role.

Deepika is currently busy with her first production, Chhapaak, which went floors last week. Ajay is wrapping up Tanaji: The Unsung Warrior and Ranbir is gearing up Ayan Mukhejee's ambitious project Brahmastra. With actors juggling with forthcoming projects, a source close to Mirror revealed, “The film is likely to go on the floors only towards the year-end by which time the actors would have wrapped up their on-going commitments.”

Bhushan and Luv had last produced the latter’s directorial Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety, featuring Kartik Aaryan, Nushrat Bharucha and Sunny Singh. They are presently collaborating on another romcom, De De Pyaar, directed by Avik Ali with Ajay, Tabu and Rakul Preet Singh in the lead.

Launched together in 2007, Deepika and Ranbir actors have come a long way from their debuts. The actors have shared three successful films, Bachna Ae Haseeno, Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani and Tamasha.

Updated Date: Mar 30, 2019 11:57:59 IST