Samantha Ruth Prabhu revealed last year that she was diagnosed with myositis, an auto-immune condition. Taking to her official Instagram account, Samantha revealed that the condition had been detected some months back. While the actor has stated that she will soon make a full recovery, her fans are understandably worried about her health. Samantha wrote in her post, “I have had good days and bad days…. physically and emotionally…. and even when it feels like I can’t handle one more day of this, somehow that moment passes. I guess it can only mean that I am one more day closer to recovery.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Samantha (@samantharuthprabhuoffl)

What is myositis?

It is a group of rare conditions that are characterised by chronic, progressive inflammation of the muscles. It is caused when the body’s immune system mistakenly attacks healthy tissue.

Now, a year after, the actress has penned a heartfelt note on what she has learned in this one year. She wrote- “It’s been one year since the diagnosis. A year of forced new normal. Many battles with my body… no salt, sugar or grains with a cocktail of meds for main course, forced shut downs and forced restarts. A year of seeking meaning, reflection and introspection. Of professional failures too… to make things more interesting. A year of prayers and poojas… not praying for blessings and gifts… but praying to just find strength and peace..”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Samantha (@samantharuthprabhuoffl)

She added, “A year that has taught me that not everything goes your way all the time. And more importantly, that it’s ok when it doesn’t. That I must control the controllables, let go off the rest, and keep moving forward one step at a time. That sometimes it’s not about grand successes, but that functioning forward is in itself a win.”

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News, India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.