Myositis refers to the inflammation of the muscle. it is basically an autoimmune disorder where the body immunity can injure a muscle from outside or get inflamed causing injury. in the initial stages the person has difficulty in walking but more than that it is difficulty in getting up from the sitting position or changing sleep positions in bed.

Dr Maj. General D S Bhakuni, Consultant – Rheumatology, HCMCT Manipal Hospitals, Delhi says, “For those doing household chores regularly and if they are suffering from this condition, they may experience difficulty in getting something from a higher position as they are not able to raise their elbow. If not treated in time, it can also involve other muscles of the body. So the patients fear difficulty in swallowing solid objects whereas liquid goes automatically. it can also affect the respiratory system if not attended on time and can even lead to breathing problems.”

On the autoimmune condition called myositis

Myositis is a rare condition leading to weak muscles, inflammation, and one will become weak and tired. This condition can take a toll on one’s over well-being as one will be in constant pain. Myositis can be described as inflammation in muscles. If something is inflamed, it can also get swollen.

Symptoms of myositis

Dr Pradeep Mahajan, Regenerative Medicine Researcher, StemRx Bioscience Solutions Pvt. Ltd., Mumbai says, “One with this autoimmune condition will exhibit signs and symptoms such as weak and tired muscles. Thus, one will be unable to do his/her daily chores with ease. So, one will have difficulty in climbing stairs, brushing hair, and getting in and out of the car owing to that notorious muscle pain. Other red flags are tenderness, swollen muscles, unintentional weight loss and even night sweats.”

Diagnosis of myositis

Dr Pradeep Mahajan explains that the diagnosis is based on physical examination, muscle biopsy, an MRI, genetic testing, electromyography, or myositis specific antibody panel blood test. So, your treating doctor will determine the right kind of treatment for you after the diagnosis is confirmed.

Types of myositis

Dr Maj. General D S Bhakuni, Consultant – Rheumatology, HCMCT Manipal Hospitals, Delhi says, “There are basically two to three types of myositis. if the skin is involved, we call this condition as dermato- myositis where the symptoms are associated with skin rashes and it is basically seen on the upper eyelid and forehead. the second type is only associated with the muscles and the third one is called Inclusion body myositis (IBM), which affects thigh muscles, forearm muscles, and the muscles below the knee. The third type of myositis is very rare.”

Is myositis curable

Dr Pradeep Mahajan says, “The disease being auto-immune does not have standard medical care, but with the changing science of regenerative medicine some Musculo-skeletal peptides, energy medicine and lifestyle modification we can change the auto-immune disease behaviour and change the outcome of the disease as favourable to normal life. One will be prescribed medications, physiotherapy, speech therapy, regular exercise and even occupational therapy to get back on track. Follow the instructions given by the doctor only. Do not self-medicate without the knowledge of the doctor.”

This condition is rare but can be seen in people of all the age groups. So, one needs to take a charge of his/ her overall health and report any kind of pain or weakness to the doctor on an immediate basis. Ignoring the pain or swelling is a strict no-no and can land you in trouble. It is better to seek treatment once you notice the signs and symptoms.

