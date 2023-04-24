Salman Khan’s Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan has started to set its rule across the nation and beyond boundaries. Having treated the audience with perfect family entertainment with a blend of power-packed action, the film is continuously conquering the box office windows. After its first-day collection of 15.81 Cr., the film booked fantastic growth on its second day by collecting 25.75 Cr. nett across the nation and boosted up even higher on the third day with 26.61 Cr., having made its worldwide collection count to 112.80 Cr. gross in just three days.

A Salman Khan Film production, Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan is directed by Farhad Samji. The film stars Salman Khan, Venkatesh Daggubati, Pooja Hegde, Jagapathi Babu, Bhumika Chawla, Vijender Singh, Abhimanyu Singh, Raghav Juyal, Siddharth Nigam, Jassie Gill, Shehnaaz Gill, Palak Tiwari and Vinali Bhatnagar with all the elements of a Salman Khan film – action, family-drama and romance. The film is now released in the theaters and will have a Zee Studios worldwide release.

