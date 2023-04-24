Salman Khan’s Eid release Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan, which opened to a decent response on Friday, witnessed a huge turnaround on Saturday and Sunday to post a great total in its opening weekend of around Rs 67 crore. While we are expecting the masala entertainer to remain steady in the weekdays, here are seven records made by KKBKKJ in its first three days.

2nd biggest opener of 2023

With collections of Rs 15.81 crore, Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan emerged the second-biggest opener of 2023 after Shah Rukh Khan’s Pathaan (Rs 57 crore) beating Ranbir Kapoor’s Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar (Rs 15.73 crore) and Ajay Devgn’s Bholaa (Rs 11.20 crore).

3rd highest opening weekend grosser of 2023

The Farhad Samji directorial also became the second-highest first-weekend grosser of the year after Pathaan (Rs 280.75 crore in a 5-day weekend) and TJMM (Rs 70.64 crore) beating Bholaa (Rs 40.40 crore).

Salman Khan’s 14th biggest opener

Despite releasing just one day before Eid, the film managed to make it to Salman’s top 15 openers after Bharat, Tiger Zinda Hai, Sultan, Prem Ratan Dhan Payo and others.

Salman Khan’s 10th highest opening weekend grosseer

KKBKKJ turned out to be the tenth-highest first-weekend grosser of the megastar after Sultan, Prem Ratan Dhan Payo, Ek Tha Tiger, Bajrangi Bhaijaan, Bharat, Race 3, Kick, Ek Tha Tiger and Bodyguard.

Pooja Hegde’s second-biggest opener

The film became actress Pooja Hegde’s second-biggest opener of all-time for a Bollywood film after Housefull 4 (Rs 16.50 crore).

Pooja Hegde’s highest opening weekend grosser

The actress got her highest first-weekend grosser with KKBKKJ by beating Housefull 4 (Rs 46.50 crore)

Record second-day jump for a Salman Khan starrer

KKBKKJ recorded a humongous jump of 62.87 per cent on its second day at the box office, which is Rs 9.94 crore.

