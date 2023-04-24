Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan: 7 records created by Salman Khan starrer in its opening weekend at the box office
After Pathaan & Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar, Salman Khan's Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan is set to 3rd 100 crore grosser of 2023 at the box office.
Salman Khan’s Eid release Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan, which opened to a decent response on Friday, witnessed a huge turnaround on Saturday and Sunday to post a great total in its opening weekend of around Rs 67 crore. While we are expecting the masala entertainer to remain steady in the weekdays, here are seven records made by KKBKKJ in its first three days.
2nd biggest opener of 2023
With collections of Rs 15.81 crore, Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan emerged the second-biggest opener of 2023 after Shah Rukh Khan’s Pathaan (Rs 57 crore) beating Ranbir Kapoor’s Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar (Rs 15.73 crore) and Ajay Devgn’s Bholaa (Rs 11.20 crore).
3rd highest opening weekend grosser of 2023
The Farhad Samji directorial also became the second-highest first-weekend grosser of the year after Pathaan (Rs 280.75 crore in a 5-day weekend) and TJMM (Rs 70.64 crore) beating Bholaa (Rs 40.40 crore).
Salman Khan’s 14th biggest opener
Despite releasing just one day before Eid, the film managed to make it to Salman’s top 15 openers after Bharat, Tiger Zinda Hai, Sultan, Prem Ratan Dhan Payo and others.
Salman Khan’s 10th highest opening weekend grosseer
KKBKKJ turned out to be the tenth-highest first-weekend grosser of the megastar after Sultan, Prem Ratan Dhan Payo, Ek Tha Tiger, Bajrangi Bhaijaan, Bharat, Race 3, Kick, Ek Tha Tiger and Bodyguard.
Pooja Hegde’s second-biggest opener
The film became actress Pooja Hegde’s second-biggest opener of all-time for a Bollywood film after Housefull 4 (Rs 16.50 crore).
Join the challenge now #KBKJ@BeingSalmanKhan @hegdepooja @VenkyMama @farhad_samji @IamJagguBhai @bhumikachawlat @boxervijender #AbhimanyuSingh @TheRaghav_Juyal @jassiegill @siddnigam_off @ishehnaaz_gill @palaktiwarii @vinalibhatnaga1 @royalenfield @retribeofficial pic.twitter.com/nWsX8ExMvK
— Salman Khan (@BeingSalmanKhan) April 14, 2023
Pooja Hegde’s highest opening weekend grosser
The actress got her highest first-weekend grosser with KKBKKJ by beating Housefull 4 (Rs 46.50 crore)
Record second-day jump for a Salman Khan starrer
KKBKKJ recorded a humongous jump of 62.87 per cent on its second day at the box office, which is Rs 9.94 crore.
