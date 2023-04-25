After taking packing a solid punch in its first weekend, Salman Khan and Pooja Hegde starrer Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan managed to hold well on its first Monday as it raked in Rs 10.17crore. The film now stands with the grand total of Rs 78.34 crore and is expected to enter the Rs 100 crore club by Thursday or Friday at the box office.

While Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan has garnered a huge response in the mass centres, it has emerged the second-highest first Monday grosser of 2023 after Shah Rukh Khan’s Pathaan (Rs 26.50 crore) beating Ranbir Kapoor’s Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar (Rs 6.05 crore) and Ajay Devgn’s Bholaa (Rs 4 crore).

Since Mani Ratnam’s pan-India biggie Ponniyin Selvan 2 featuring Chiyaan Vikram, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Trisha Krishnan, Karthi, Jayam Ravi and others is releasing this Friday, it will be interesting to how KBKJ performs in its second week. It will be the 16th consecutive Rs 100 crore film of Salman Khan (as Antim was headlined by Aayush Sharma and Radhe was a digital release).

A Salman Khan Film production, Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan is directed by Farhad Samji. The film stars Salman Khan, Venkatesh Daggubati, Pooja Hegde, Jagapathi Babu, Bhumika Chawla, Vijender Singh, Abhimanyu Singh, Raghav Juyal, Siddharth Nigam, Jassie Gill, Shehnaaz Gill, Palak Tiwari and Vinali Bhatnagar with all the elements of a Salman Khan film – action, family-drama and romance. For the unversed, it is the official remake of Thala Ajith’s Tamil blockbuster Veeram, which was also remade in Telugu as Katamarayudu with Pawan Kalyan.

