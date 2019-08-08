Salman Khan's Dabangg co-star thanks actor for bearing all medical expenses after heart attack

Salman Khan has always enjoyed a reputation of being one of the most generous and kind-hearted actors in Bollywood. Recently, Salman's co-star Dadhi Pandey, from Dabangg, shared the news of the star paying all his medical expenses after he suffered a heart attack. Pandey, who plays a policeman by the name of Pichkari Yadav in the film, had suffered a heart attack two months ago, reports News18.

Pandey says that after suffering a cardiac arrest, he was admitted to a hospital, but was soon shifted to another one where he was promptly admitted in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) for a few days. Dadhi states that Salman shouldered all the expense at the second hospital.

"He is a very kind-hearted person. Jitna bhi kahu unke liye utna kam hai (I can’t thank him enough). He is a great man,” the publication quotes Dadhi as saying.

This is not the first instance that Khan has stepped in to aid his colleagues. Earlier, the actor had also helped late actor Kavi Kumar Azad (who played Dr Haathi on Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah) with all his expenditure on medicines. Khan even took care of Azad's medical treatment as well as the bariatric surgery, but the actor succumbed to his ill-health despite the medical attention and passed away on 9 July last year.

Check out Dadhi Pandey's post



Dadhi, in his post, also states that he has been recovering from surgery ever since and is yet to meet Khan as Dadhi has been advised complete bed rest.

Salman will soon star in a third instalment for Dabangg, which is being directed by Prabhu Deva. The actor will reprise his iconic role of Chulbul Pandey.

Dabangg 3 also features Sonakshi Sinha, Sudeep, Mahie Gill and Pramod Khanna.

