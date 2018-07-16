Salman Khan paid for Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah actor Kavi Kumar Azad's medical bills eight years ago

Actor Kavi Kumar Azad, who essayed the role of Dr Haathi on Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah had almost died after collapsing on set eight years ago. According to a report on Spotboye, his medical treatment as well as the bariatric surgery were sponsored by Salman Khan. Azad, who passed away on 9 July, had lost more than 100 kg after the operation.

Salman had helped Azad financially by paying for the hospital room and operation theatre charges. He also took care of Azad's medicines. Azad was admitted under the guidance of Dr Muffi Lakdawala in Mumbai, who is closely associated with the 52-year-old superstar in connection with Salman's humanitarian initiatives. Due his association with the star, Dr Lakdawala even agreed to waive off his fees for Azad's operation.

As per the same reports, Kavi Kumar had met up with Salman post his operation to thank him for his support.

Another Spotboye report claimed that the late actor had refused to undergo a second bariatric surgery, despite the advise of his doctor, because his career depended on him not losing weight.

Hindustan Times reports, "When Lakdawala suggested that he could still look fat by using padding, the actor responded that he could not pad his face. The doctor had also warned him that not reducing weight would put his life at risk."

