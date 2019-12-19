Salman Khan's Dabangg 3, Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker, Sivakarthikeyan's Hero: Know Your Releases

This week, cinephiles will not have a bevy of releases to choose from, with only one Hindi (Dabangg 3), one Hollywood (Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker), one Telugu (Prathi Roju Pandage) and two Tamil films (Hero, Thambi) playing at the theatres.

Here are all the movies that are releasing this week, and why they might be worth one's buck

Dabangg 3

What's it about: The third instalment of the Dabangg film franchise, Dabangg 3 will see Salman Khan reprise his role as the indomitable Inspector Chulbul Pandey, and will chart Chulbul's journey of becoming the inspector as we know him.

Who's in it: Salman Khan, Sudeep, Sonakshi Sinha, Saiee Manjrekar, Arbaaz Khan

Why it may work: Both the earlier films have been money-spinners at the box office, with audiences appreciating Salman's turn as a fun-loving, corrupt cop. Furthermore, the film is directed by Prabhu Deva, who has earlier delivered successful action entertainers like Wanted, Rowdy Rathore, and R...Rajkumar.

Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker

What's it about: The events in the film take place a year after the events of The Last Jedi, as the remnants of the Resistance face the First Order once again — while reckoning with the past and their own inner turmoil.

Who's in it: Carrie Fisher, Mark Hamill, Adam Driver, Daisy Ridley, John Boyega, Oscar Isaac, Anthony Daniels, Naomi Ackie, Domhnall Gleeson, Richard E. Grant, Lupita Nyong'o, Keri Russell, Joonas Suotamo, Kelly Marie Tran, Ian McDiarmid, and Billy Dee Williams.

Why it may work: The Rise of Skywalker will be the final edition in the Skywalker saga, bringing the ancient conflict between the Jedi and the Sith to a definite climax.

Hero

What's it about: Hero seems to be centred around the education system of the country, and the issue of student suicides. Sivakarthikeyan will essay the role of a masked vigilante in the movie.

Who's in it: Sivakarthikeyan, Abhay Deol, Arjun, Kalyani Priyadarshan, and Ivana.

Why it may work: Hero marks the Tamil film debut of Abhay Deol, who will be seen playing the antagonist.

Thambi

What's it about: Thambi reportedly revolves around Saravanan, a prodigal son who returns home after a long gap of 15 years. While his parents are sure of their son's identity, his sister and grandmother have lingering doubts about him.

Who's in it: Karthi, Jyothika, and Sathyaraj.

Why it may work: From the trailer, Thambi seems to be a fun family entertainer. It will also feature real-life brother-in-law and sister-in-law Karthi and Jyothika.

Prathi Roju Pandage

What's it about: A grandson attempts to reunite his family to make his ailing grandfather's final days blissful.

Who's in it: Sai Dharam Tej, Rashi Khanna, Sathyaraj, and Rao Ramesh.

Why it may work: With director Maruthi at the helm, Prathi Roju Pandage has been creating a lot of positive buzz for its storytelling technique and premise.

Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.

Updated Date: Dec 19, 2019 12:40:17 IST