After the successful rural comedy Namma Veettu Pillai, Sivakarthikeyan will be seen next in PS Mithran's Hero. The film also marks the Tamil film debut of Abhay Deol. The leading lady of Hero is Kalyani Priyadarshan.

The plot seems to centre around the education system of the country, and the issue of student suicides. Deol plays a no-nonsense antagonist, who can be heard saying, "Mind your business — this is what our education system teaches." On the other hand, Arjun Sarja's character holds a different opinion. He believes the system gives everyone an opportunity but not everyone can be on top. He then tells Sivakarthikeyan, "This system cannot be changed by a common man. We need a hero."

The teaser then hints at Sivakarthikeyan's character, taking up the task of a masked vigilante and ends with him skillfully throw a shukiren blade.

Salman Khan launched the teaser on social media

“I’d written a story for him (Sivakarthikeyan) long ago, and we were supposed to do a film even before Irumbu Thirai released, sometime in 2017. After the release of my film, we met and decided to work together. This project will be a racy thriller. That’s how I’ve planned it for now. Just like Irumbu Thirai, this film will also have a social message,” Mithran had previously told Times of India.

The music of Hero is composed by Yuvan Shankar Raja, and George C Williams will helm the camera. 24 AM Studios, which produced Siva-starrer Remo and Seema Raja, is bankrolling this project.

According to The News Minute, Sivakarthikeyan will also be seen in a yet-untitled film by Vignesh Shivn, which will go on floors in 2020. He is also a part of an untitled sci-fi film with Rakul Preet as the female lead.

Hero is slated to release on 20 December.

