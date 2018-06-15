You are here:

Salman Khan's brother-in-law Aayush Sharma on Loveratri: Grateful I could work with the best in my first film

Salman Khan's brother-in-law Aayush Sharma has thanked the superstar for being a part of Loveratri and says that he is grateful to work with the best in his debut film.

So grateful that I could work with the best in my first film! Thank you @BeingSalmanKhan for being an important part of #Loveratri https://t.co/huPdfLn2lb — Aayush Sharma (@aaysharma) June 14, 2018

The film's teaser, which released on Thursday, begins with Salman introducing the storyline, narrating the colourful love story.

Directed by debutant director Abhiraj Minawala, written by Naren Bhatt and produced by Salman Khan Films, Loveratri also stars Warina Hussain. It will release on 5 October.

Updated Date: Jun 15, 2018 13:10 PM