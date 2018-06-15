You are here:

Salman Khan's brother-in-law Aayush Sharma on Loveratri: Grateful I could work with the best in my first film

Jun,15 2018 12:12:15 IST

Salman Khan's brother-in-law Aayush Sharma has thanked the superstar for being a part of Loveratri and says that he is grateful to work with the best in his debut film.

The film's teaser, which released on Thursday, begins with Salman introducing the storyline, narrating the colourful love story.

Directed by debutant director Abhiraj Minawala, written by Naren Bhatt and produced by Salman Khan Films, Loveratri also stars Warina Hussain. It will release on 5 October.

(Also read: Loveratri: Hindu Hi Aage leader Govind Parashar announces Rs 2 lakh reward to 'thrash' Salman Khan)

