Loveratri: Teaser for Aayush Sharma-starrer to be attached with Salman Khan's eid release Race 3

Mumbai: The teaser of Salman Khan Films' next film titled Loveratri will be attached to Race 3, starring Salman Khan.

Salman Khan Films is all set to deliver dual treats this year, with two festive releases. While Race 3 will be releasing on the auspicious occasion of Eid most likely on Friday, their next production Loveratri will release in theatres in time for Navratri.

Loveratri introduces debutants Aayush Sharma, who is Salman's brother-in-law, and Warina Hussain, in a love story that unfolds over the festivities of Navratri. Abhiraj Minawala will also be making his directorial debut with the film.

Encashing on the festive release of Race 3, the makers will be giving a sneak peek into their upcoming festive release Loveratri, read a statement.

The romantic drama will mark the fifth venture of Salman Khan Films. It is slated to release on 5 October.

Updated Date: Jun 11, 2018 10:14 AM