Salman Khan to launch Mohnish Bahl's daughter Pranutan opposite Zaheer Iqbal: 'Proud to introduce Nutan ji’s granddaughter'

FP Staff

Sep,17 2018 11:20:55 IST

Salman Khan has helped actors like Sonakshi Sinha, Arjun Kapoor and Daisy Shah to get their big Bollywood breaks. An addition to the list is his Hum Saath Saath Hain and Hum Aapke Hai Koun...! co-actor Mohnish Bahl's daughter, Pranutan Bahl. Pranutan will be making her Bollywood debut in a movie with actor Zaheer Iqbal. The film will be directed by Nitin Kakkar.

Pranutan Bahl . Facebook

The yet-untitled project will be shot entirely in Kashmir and will also have Murad Khetanu and Ashwin Verde on board as co-producers.

Salman Khan had announced that he would be launching Zaheer Iqbal in a film produced under his banner. Zaheer is Salman's childhood friend Iqbal's son. With Twitterati's growing curiosity about the project, a report in Mumbai Mirror stated that the upcoming film will be titled The Notebook.  

