Salman Khan to launch Mohnish Bahl's daughter Pranutan opposite Zaheer Iqbal: 'Proud to introduce Nutan ji’s granddaughter'

Salman Khan has helped actors like Sonakshi Sinha, Arjun Kapoor and Daisy Shah to get their big Bollywood breaks. An addition to the list is his Hum Saath Saath Hain and Hum Aapke Hai Koun...! co-actor Mohnish Bahl's daughter, Pranutan Bahl. Pranutan will be making her Bollywood debut in a movie with actor Zaheer Iqbal. The film will be directed by Nitin Kakkar.

Nutan’s granddaughter... Mohnish Bahl’s daughter… Meet Salman Khan’s new discovery… Pranutan Bahl to pair opposite newcomer Zaheer Iqbal... Produced by Salman Khan Films, Murad Khetani and Ashwin Varde... Directed by Nitin Kakkar... Will be shot in Kashmir entirely. pic.twitter.com/4VQGL59FAP — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) September 17, 2018

The yet-untitled project will be shot entirely in Kashmir and will also have Murad Khetanu and Ashwin Verde on board as co-producers.

Salman Khan had announced that he would be launching Zaheer Iqbal in a film produced under his banner. Zaheer is Salman's childhood friend Iqbal's son. With Twitterati's growing curiosity about the project, a report in Mumbai Mirror stated that the upcoming film will be titled The Notebook.

Updated Date: Sep 17, 2018 11:29 AM