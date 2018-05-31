Salman Khan announces new production on Twitter, set to launch newcomer Iqbal Khan in film

After giving Aayush Sharma his big break in Loveratri, Salman Khan has now announced that he is launching newcomer Zaheer Iqbal in Bollywood. The star took to Twitter to make the announcement and shared photos of Iqbal, whose father has reportedly known Salman for years.

How these kids grow up so soon... ALWAYS keep giving your best #ZAHERO no matter what. Stand tall and always bend backwards for those u love and those who love u, Yeh yaad rakhna that the most important thing in life is Respect and Loyalty. @iamzahero pic.twitter.com/xmn3RXklRk — Salman Khan (@BeingSalmanKhan) May 31, 2018

The project, yet untitled, is a love story set in Kashmir and will be jointly produced by Salman Khan Films, Murad Khetani and Ashwin Varde. Nitin Kakkar, who had helmed the 2013 movie Filmistaan, has been roped in to direct the film and the shoot is set to begin in September 2018.

Salman spotted Zaheer at his sister's wedding where he did a dance performance, reports Times of India. "Zaheer is made for the movies. He is a fantastic actor and a born star,” said Salman. The film’s producers are equally confident. “Zaheer is here to stay for the long run," Salman told TOI.

There is no official word on who will play the female lead as of now.

Updated Date: May 31, 2018 11:56 AM