Salman Khan to launch his single screen theatre chain after turning distributor with Race 3

Bollywood superstar Salman Khan had announced plans in 2016 to launch his own private single screen theatre chain in Maharashtra in order to make movie tickets cheaper and cinema more accessible.

But logistical concerns and other roadblocks unfortunately delayed his pet project until now. Mumbai Mirror reports that Salman will be taking his first step in opening the theatre chain with the upcoming Eid release of Race 3, for which he is also the distributor. "We were in talks with Eros (International) for the longest time. Eventually, we reached a phase where the terms and conditions were not met and the deal fell through. But something good came out of it. I am distributing Race 3 and will also distribute Aayush (Sharma)’s debut film (Loveratri),” Salman told the tabloid.

However, the cinema screen will not be opened in Bandra or Juhu as previously planned, but in the outskirts of Mumbai.

The 52-year-old actor continues to voice concerns about the inflating ticket prices. "Ticket rates should be brought down to Rs 200-250 for weekends and Rs 120-150 for weekdays, the way it is for regional films. With Hindi films, the numbers are higher but we need the footfalls too," he said.

The Race 3 star has already met producers, distributors and exhibitors to expand his plan from Maharashtra to other states in the next 10 years.

