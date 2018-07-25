You are here:

Nora Fatehi to play Latino character in Salman Khan, Priyanka Chopra, Tabu-starrer Bharat

Actress Nora Fatehi will play a Latino character in the Salman Khan-starrer Bharat.

The Moroccan Canadian dancer, whose music track 'Dilbar'— a rendition of Sushmita Sen's iconic 1999 song in Milap Zaveri's Satyameva Jayate — has fetched popularity, is looking forward to work in Bharat. It will be directed by Ali Abbas Zafar.

"Excited to be a part of project of this magnitude. It's a dream come true! The team is impeccable and the combination of Ali sir and Salman sir is perfect.

"For me these were reasons good enough to willingly come on board. I am looking forward to begin shooting soon," Nora said in a statement.

The dancer will also be seen in a song alongside Rajkummar Rao in the Rao and Shraddha Kapoor-starrer horror comedy, Stree.

On Nora's role in Bharat, Mumbai Mirror quoted Ali as saying, “Nora has a special character and contrary to speculation, it’s not an item number. Her role is important to the story and will see her share screen space with Salman and Sunil’s characters. She will be seen in the mid-’80s portion of the film.”

She is expected to start shooting for the film in August, the Mumbai Mirror report said.

This will mark Nora's second film after My Birthday Song.

Bharat, which is scheduled for a 2019 Eid release, also stars Priyanka Chopra, Disha Patani, Tabu and Sunil Grover in pivotal roles.

Priyanka is also working on The Sky Is Pink alongside Farhan Akhtar and Zaira Wasim.

(With inputs from IANS)

