Salman Khan helped Race 3 director Remo D'Souza wrap up the film's climax scene in five days

Salman Khan and producer Ramesh Taurani’s upcoming mega action blockbuster Race 3, which was aiming for an Eid release, might have faced unanticipated delays — from Salman’s unexpected stay in the Jodhpur jail to distribution related delays — but Salman Khan has managed to put together the entire star cast together to shoot the climax scene, which would have taken 10 days to shoot, but has now been wrapped up in 5 days, reported DNA.

The production miracle was pulled off by shooting with three production units simultaneously, with one set of actors continuously shooting the crucial climax scene.

The ensemble star cast of Race 3 — which includes Anil Kapoor, Jacqueline Fernandez, Bobby Deol, Daisy Shah, Saqib Saleem — was needed for the entire climax scene. The climax scene choreographed by Tom Struthers and Anal Arasuis is said to be a high octane, explosion and car chase laden action extravaganza, and required a high security military presence for safety in Abu Dhabi, as reported by DNA.

“The entire sequence was an event in itself,” said Remo D'Souza, director of Race 3. He said, “I wanted a very real treatment for Race 3. The action and explosions that you see in the film were all created on set. Fortunately, I had my team supporting my vision completely and delivering their best. Salman ensured that the grueling schedule that would otherwise take 10 days to shoot, was completed in just 5 days," as reported by DNA.

Updated Date: May 28, 2018 15:27 PM