Salman Khan's Race 3, scheduled for Eid 2018 release, to reportedly get delayed due to distribution issues

Salman Khan's upcoming action-drama movie Race 3 was eyeing an Eid 2018 release (15 June), but now might be getting delayed, according to a report by Times of India.

The movie, which is just 38 days away from its release, has had posters released by Salman Khan across social media, but an official trailer is yet to be released.

This delay in the trailer release, according to the Times of India report, is because producer Ramesh Taurani is trying to get a distributor for the movie, but the distributors are reportedly shying away from acquiring the theatrical rights of the film as the amount is higher than what was quoted initially.

The Times of India report cites sources and says that the theatrical rights were initially sold for Rs 130 crore, but the makers of the movie upped the price to Rs 150 crore. This is probably one of the reasons why the producer and the makers have not released an official trailer yet. They are waiting for a distributor to be finalised as soon as possible. No confirmations have been made either about the delay or the release.

Apart from Salman Khan, Race 3 stars Anil Kapoor, Bobby Deol, Jacqueline Fernandez, Daisy Shah, Saqib Saleem and Freddy Daruwala. It has been directed by Remo D'Souza.

Updated Date: May 08, 2018 17:28 PM